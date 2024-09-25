St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Leads 4 Person Delegation to 79th United Nations General Assembly, Focuses on Climate Advocacy

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. the Honorable Ralph E. Gonsalves, is leading a four-person delegation to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The delegation, which also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick Stephenson, Press Officer Shevrell McMillan, and Security Officer Kendol Horne, is set to participate in key discussions surrounding global issues, with a particular emphasis on climate advocacy.

At this year’s UNGA, the delegation’s efforts will be primarily focused on promoting climate action and sustainable development, issues of critical importance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a small island developing state. With the country facing increasing vulnerability due to rising sea levels and more frequent natural disasters, Prime Minister Gonsalves is expected to advocate for stronger international commitments to mitigating the effects of climate change.

The four-person delegation will be supported by the staff at St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, who will assist in coordinating efforts during the assembly. Their collective presence ensures that the country’s voice is well represented in shaping policies that affect not only the region but also the global community.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, a longtime advocate for environmental protection and sustainable growth, will take part in high-level meetings and dialogues aimed at addressing the global climate crisis and advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His leadership is expected to spotlight the unique challenges faced by small Caribbean nations and amplify the need for equitable solutions in global climate strategies.

This participation in the UNGA underscores St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ ongoing commitment to advocating for the interests of small island nations on the global stage.