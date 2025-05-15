DEPUTY IS ESSENTIAL! CARLENE HENRY-MORTON ENTERS THE ARENA — FORMER PS & VETERAN EDUCATOR LAUNCHES BID FOR PAM DEPUTY CHAIR!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 11, 2025

In a bold and stirring announcement, former Permanent Secretary and respected educator Carlene Henry-Morton has officially thrown her hat into the political ring, declaring her candidacy for Deputy Chairperson of the People’s Action Movement (PAM). The announcement came via a powerful video message addressed to party delegates, just days ahead of the highly anticipated PAM Executive Elections set for Sunday, May 18th, 2025.

“Deputy is essential !” Henry-Morton outlined a vision rooted in results, resilience, and responsibility. With nearly four decades of public service experience and an impressive two-decade run as General Secretary of the St. Kitts Teachers’ Union, she brings a rare blend of advocacy, administrative strength, and grassroots connection to the table.

“Carlene Henry-Morton is pleased to announce her candidacy… I respectfully seek your support and endorsement as I offer myself for continued national service under the proud banner of our great party, PAM,” she stated.

Describing herself as a visionary, bold, and results-oriented leader, Henry-Morton emphasized her commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the party’s legacy of people-first governance. Her track record includes championing teacher and student rights, pushing for better learning environments, and working collaboratively across civil society to effect meaningful change.

Why Carlene?

Strategic thinker with deep institutional knowledge

with deep institutional knowledge Team player with a passion for community engagement

with a passion for community engagement A proven advocate and action-oriented leader

Unmatched experience in both education and administration

“A strong executive and party are key to reclaiming our future and restoring principled leadership to our federation,” she affirmed, calling on delegates to give her their vote and their trust.

With PAM standing at a critical crossroads and the nation demanding strong, sensible, and principled leadership, Carlene Henry-Morton’s entry into the race signals serious intent to reenergize the movement and prepare for national transformation.

The Message Is Clear:

Leadership isn’t about titles. It’s about track records. And Carlene’s is undeniable.

Delegates head to the polls this Sunday, and one thing is certain — the race for Deputy Chair just got real.

#DeputyIsEssential #CarleneForDeputy #PAM60Strong #LeadershipWithVision #ReclaimRebuildRestore #BoldLeadershipNow #PAMPowerPlay #HenryMorton2025