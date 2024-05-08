Outraged Republic Bank Customers Stage Peaceful Protest in Anguilla

A wave of frustration and discontent has swept through Anguilla as over 160 residents joined forces in a peaceful protest outside the premises of Republic Bank (Anguilla) Limited. The protest, organized by the “Republic Bank Dispute” WhatsApp group, aimed to address the financial losses suffered by customers due to unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts.

Led by Mrs. Melisha Maccow-Niles and Ms. Anoushka Romney, the protesters gathered to express their grievances and demand accountability from the bank. The group, which represents a fraction of affected customers, delivered a formal communication to key stakeholders, including the Country Manager of Republic Bank, the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, and the Honourable Minister of Finance.

The protest, conducted with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, adhered to strict rules of conduct to maintain peace and civility. While only the group leaders entered the bank premises to present the protest letter, the voices of all affected customers resonated as the demand letter was read aloud on the steps of the bank.

The letter outlined the collective dissatisfaction with the bank’s handling of the situation, citing breaches of fiduciary duty, trust, and contract. Customers highlighted discrepancies between the bank’s actions and the terms outlined in the Account Services Agreement and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Code of Best Practice for Financial Institutions.

Demanding the immediate reinstatement of their accounts and restitution for financial losses, the protesters underscored their determination to seek redress for the hardships endured. The peaceful protest serves as a powerful reminder of the collective strength of the community and the importance of holding financial institutions accountable for their actions.

As the protest unfolds, the eyes of Anguilla remain fixed on the outcome, with hopes for a resolution that upholds justice and restores trust in the banking system.