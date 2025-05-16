CARLENE RISES — A NEW POLITICAL FORCE EMERGES IN PAM-From Public Service to Party Power

Is This the First Step for Carlene Henry-Morton?

As the People’s Action Movement (PAM) prepares for its internal elections this Sunday, May 18th, a new and noteworthy name has entered the conversation for a key leadership position within the party.

That name is Carlene Henry-Morton — a respected Sandy Pointer with a long-standing record of public service. Known for her impactful career as an educator and later as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Henry-Morton is now putting her name forward for the position of Deputy Chairwoman of PAM’s National Executive.

Her decision marks what many see as a cautious but deliberate step into frontline politics. For over a year, political observers — both within and outside PAM — have speculated about her potential role in national leadership. Despite widespread encouragement, Henry-Morton had remained on the sidelines, possibly weighing her options and awaiting the right moment.

Now, that moment may have arrived. By offering herself as a candidate for Deputy Chairwoman, Henry-Morton appears to be taking her first formal step into political life, and doing so with calculated intent. Carlene, who is not traditionally a partisan political figure, would however be stepping into an arena already experienced by her older sister, Jacinth Henry-Martin, current St. Kitts & Nevis ambassador to the US and OAS, former MP for Sandy Point and former Minister of Culture.

Her candidacy suggests a desire to contribute meaningfully to the party’s internal leadership while potentially laying the groundwork for future political involvement on a national level.

If elected, she is expected to be a strong complement to current Chairman Sheldon Pemberton and the rest of the executive team. With her experience, credibility, and natural leadership qualities, she could bring fresh energy and strategic direction to the party.

This move also raises a compelling question: could this be the beginning of a larger political journey? Could Carlene Henry-Morton be eyeing a run as a national candidate in the 2027 general elections? If so, her entry into the political arena would likely command attention across the federation — and present a formidable force in the political landscape.

Sunday’s elections will see all party executive positions contested, with the exception of National Political Leader — a post currently held by Natasha Grey-Brooks, PAM’s first female political leader, elected to a three-year term in 2024. Should Henry-Morton secure the Deputy Chair position, it would not only strengthen the leadership team, but also solidify a powerful alliance of experienced women at the helm of PAM — a development that could energize the party’s base and attract new supporters.

As PAM delegates prepare to cast their votes, the eyes of political watchers will be firmly fixed on the outcome. Meanwhile, across the aisle, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party is also set to host its National Convention on the same day — Sunday, May 18th — adding further political intrigue to an already eventful weekend.