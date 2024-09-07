Tragedy at JNF Hospital: Child Dies as Alleged Medical Failures Unfold

In a heartbreaking series of events, a child has tragically died after a series of alleged medical missteps at the JNF General Hospital. The shocking situation, first brought to light by popular blogger Everton Powell and later reported by SKNTimes and Times Caribbean, has sent shockwaves through the nation.

According to sources close to the Ministry of Health, the child arrived at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department experiencing severe difficulty breathing. It was revealed that the child had been brought from daycare with a history of choking on pumpkin. Despite the urgency of the situation, multiple critical failures reportedly occurred during the child’s care, leading to the devastating outcome.

Sources allege that a pediatrician insisted on admitting the child to the pediatric ward without properly assessing the child, despite signs of respiratory distress. Upon arrival at the pediatric ward, no ventilator was available to assist with the child’s breathing. Further compounding the tragedy, an anesthesiologist allegedly dismissed the need for intubation, even as the child’s condition worsened.

As the child’s condition deteriorated, desperate attempts were made to bring in life-saving equipment from the maternity ward. However, the nurse assigned to the pediatric ward was reportedly unfamiliar with the machine, leading to further delays in care. By the time the child was transferred to the ICU and resuscitation efforts were made, it was too late.

The nation is now calling on Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, to launch an immediate investigation into this deeply disturbing incident. Public outcry has also reignited questions about the hospital’s overall standards, with lingering concerns surrounding the recent death of former Minister Glen “Ghost” Phillip under similar mysterious circumstances.

This heartbreaking incident raises serious concerns about operational, medical, and facility failures at the JNF Hospital, and the public is demanding answers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family, who are now enduring unimaginable pain. The nation now awaits action from the Ministry of Health and a full report on the sequence of events that led to this tragedy.