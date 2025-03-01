Déjonique Spanner Triumphs as 2024 National TVET Scholar – A Testament to Perseverance and Excellence

Déjonique Spanner, the newly crowned 2024 National TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Scholar, is basking in the glow of her remarkable achievement, expressing that she feels “overjoyed and deeply grateful for the recognition and the opportunity to represent the programme.”

In a statement that encapsulates her unwavering dedication, Spanner said, “This achievement serves as both motivation and validation of my hard work, and I am truly appreciative to hold such a prestigious title. From the moment I enrolled, it was my goal to become the TVET Scholar, so achieving this milestone makes the recognition even more meaningful.”

The daughter of Lesrie Hanley and Diego Spanner, Déjonique is a proud alumna of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). Her journey has been profoundly shaped by the unwavering support of her family and community. She pursued an Associate Degree in Office Administration and Management (OADM), completing the rigorous two-year programme with straight A’s across all courses.

Her exceptional academic performance not only secured her an internship at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) but also earned her a full-time position at the prestigious institution upon completion of her internship.

“The OADM programme was the perfect course for someone aspiring to build a business career. It offered a well-rounded structure, covering essential business courses that provided a strong foundation. Additionally, I preferred TVEMS (Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies) for its hands-on approach, which included an internship opportunity at the end, allowing me to gain practical experience and apply what I had learned in a real-world setting,” Spanner explained.

With her sights set on a future in finance, particularly in the emerging field of financial technology, Spanner is poised to merge her business acumen with cutting-edge innovations that are revolutionizing the industry.

“The evolving landscape of finance, driven by innovation and technology, excites me, and I aspire to contribute to the industry by combining my knowledge of business with cutting-edge financial solutions,” she shared.

Reflecting on her time at CFBC, Spanner described the experience as “truly memorable and exceeding expectations,” praising the institution’s supportive and motivating learning environment.

To current and aspiring CFBC students, Spanner offered inspiring words of wisdom: “I cannot stress enough the importance of self-respect and showing respect to others. College is an important stage in life, and I encourage students to carry themselves with dignity and professionalism. It is crucial to stay grounded, remain focused on academic goals, and give schoolwork your full attention. Taking studies seriously and maintaining discipline will set the foundation for future success.”

Grateful for the guidance of her lecturers and the camaraderie of her classmates, Spanner acknowledged that the journey, though daunting at first, ultimately revealed her own resilience.

“From the outside, each step appeared daunting, but once I got there, I realized it wasn’t as hard as I imagined. I even look back and wonder why I was ever afraid,” the National TVET Scholar reflected.

Déjonique Spanner’s story stands as a shining example of how passion, perseverance, and a solid educational foundation can pave the way to extraordinary success.