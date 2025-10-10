WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES CHAOS AT HIGH COURT REGISTRY-“DOCUMENTS THROWN IN A CONTAINER, JUSTICE SUFFERS !”



Insider reveals shocking disorder, missing files, and gross administrative neglect under PM Drew’s administration as critical legal records vanish into chaos

A System in Shambles

The High Court Registry of St. Kitts and Nevis is said to be in total disarray, according to a whistleblower from within the department who has described the situation as “a ticking time bomb for justice.”

This revelation paints a deeply troubling picture of administrative incompetence, systemic neglect, and possible corruption within one of the country’s most vital institutions — the very nerve centre of the nation’s judicial system.

Years after the Lee L. Moore Judicial Complex was closed due to reported COVID contamination, the Registry remains displaced, its staff scattered, and its records in turmoil.

The Drew administration, which took office over three years ago, has done absolutely nothing to renovate the complex or restore operations there. Instead, the government continues to pay an astonishing $29,000 per month in rent for temporary quarters at the Amory Building in Fortlands — a move critics describe as “financially reckless and morally indefensible.”

The Great Document Disaster

According to the whistleblower, the chaos began during the hasty evacuation of the Lee L. Moore Complex. Legal documents — including court filings, deeds, wills, and case evidence — were removed without any semblance of organization or tracking.

“They were simply picked up and thrown together like garbage,” the source revealed. “Prisoners were used to move boxes, and those boxes were literally dumped into a pantoon off-site. There was no order, no cataloguing, no system. It was pure madness.”

The result? A catastrophic breakdown of the court’s ability to locate essential records.

Lawyers, litigants, and even judges are reportedly unable to access critical case documents — some of which could determine whether an individual spends life in prison or walks free.

Several citizens have complained of being told their $5 stamped searches yielded “no results” because their documents “could not be found.” It is further alleged that the situation has worsened because court workers no longer go to the site where the documents are kept — reportedly a deteriorating pontoon or container — due to the unsafe and unsanitary conditions inside. The implications are staggering: justice delayed, denied, and potentially destroyed.

A Judiciary Undermined

Observers say this is not merely a bureaucratic failure — it is a constitutional crisis. The judiciary’s independence and effectiveness depend on proper record-keeping, preservation of evidence, and accessibility of court files.

The current collapse of the Registry undermines public trust in the legal system and exposes the administration’s chronic neglect of state institutions.

“What’s happening now at the Registry is a miscarriage of justice on a national scale,” a senior attorney commented anonymously. “You cannot have due process if the court can’t even find your file.”

The Abandoned Lee L. Moore Complex

The former Team Unity administration had already budgeted over $2 million for the renovation of the Lee L. Moore Judicial Complex before being voted out in 2022.

However, that plan was apparently abandoned under the Drew administration, which has shown no urgency to restore the national courthouse.

Instead, the government has opted for indefinite rental payments — a decision many see as another example of fiscal irresponsibility amid a worsening economic climate.

Mismanagement Without End

This latest scandal adds to the growing list of failures plaguing the Drew government — from the crumbling healthcare system and deteriorating hospitals to the collapse of the marijuana industry, the failed “2,400 Smart Homes” project, and the controversial suspension of the $500 PAP assistance programme.

Each reflects the same underlying pattern: mismanagement, poor leadership, and disregard for accountability.

The Registry fiasco now stands as one of the most egregious examples yet — a vivid demonstration of how neglect and incompetence can corrode the very foundation of justice.

Calls for Action

Legal professionals, civil society advocates, and concerned citizens are now calling for an immediate investigation into the handling of the Registry relocation, the loss of documents, and the government’s ongoing failure to rehabilitate the Lee L. Moore Complex.

Many are demanding the resignation or removal of the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, citing dereliction of duty and gross administrative malpractice.

As the whistleblower warns:

“We are not just losing papers — we are losing justice itself.”

Unless swift corrective measures are taken, the High Court Registry scandal may go down as one of the most damning indictments of the Drew administration’s tenure — proof that when governance fails, justice collapses with it.