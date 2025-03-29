Dr. Denzil Douglas Confirms: St. Kitts & Nevis Not Buying from Venezuela!

“”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas has confirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis is currently not purchasing any products from Venezuela, despite its historical ties to the South American nation and its membership in PDVSA.

Speaking at a press conference on March 27, 2025, Dr. Douglas explained that trade between the two countries has stalled due to logistical hurdles, specifically the approval of the vessel responsible for transporting goods to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“At the moment, I do not think that we are actually purchasing products from Venezuela, mainly because we’ve had some problems with approval of the vessel that will be doing the transportation normally,” Dr. Douglas stated. He acknowledged the longstanding relationship with Venezuela, recalling his role as one of the original signatories to PDVSA and the historic visit of Hugo Chávez to St. Kitts—the only stop he made in the Eastern Caribbean.

Despite reaffirming the diplomatic ties, Dr. Douglas emphasized that there is currently no direct trade with Venezuela. However, he left room for updates, stating, “I will check again, okay?”

This revelation raises serious questions about the Federation’s energy security and foreign trade policy. Has St. Kitts and Nevis diverted to alternative suppliers? Is the government actively seeking to restore trade with Venezuela, or is this the beginning of a permanent shift away from PetroCaribe?

With fuel and energy supply chains being a critical issue in the region, all eyes are now on the government to clarify its stance. One thing is certain—the once-strong trade relationship with Venezuela is on shaky ground.

