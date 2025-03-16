BREAKING HISTORY: JNF HOSPITAL’S FIRST-EVER WOMEN CHIEF SURGEON AND MEDICAL CHIEF OF STAFF!

Trailblazers in White Coats: Dr. Joyette Woodley-Fassale and Dr. Daveen Wilkin Shatter Glass Ceilings at JNF Hospital!

In a historic and groundbreaking move, the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital has ushered in a new era of healthcare by appointing two phenomenal women to its highest medical leadership roles over the last 2 years . For the first time in the institution’s history, women are at the helm of its surgical and medical operations. Dr. Joyette Woodley-Fassale was named the Chief of Surgery, while Dr. Daveen Wilkin has taken the reins as the Medical Chief of Staff.

These pioneering appointments signal a shift, marking a milestone in the medical landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. With decades of combined experience, these powerhouse women are poised to lead patient care, redefine medical leadership, and inspire future generations of female doctors.

Dr. Daveen Wilkin: A Visionary Leader in Medical Administration

Dr. Daveen Wilkin, a distinguished anesthesiologist, is making history as the first woman to be named Medical Chief of Staff at JNF Hospital. Armed with a medical degree from the Carlos Finlay University of Medical Sciences in Cuba and a Master’s in Health Administration from Walden University in Maryland, USA, Dr. Wilkin has been a driving force in improving healthcare standards.

With over 13 years of dedicated service at JNF, she has revolutionized anesthetic care and pain management. As the founder of WilMed Health Services, she has extended her expertise beyond the hospital walls, ensuring accessible and high-quality healthcare for the community. A past president of the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association, Dr. Wilkin is no stranger to leadership. She is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American College of Healthcare Executives, bringing global best practices to her local community.

At the helm of JNF’s medical staff, Dr. Wilkin is committed to fostering professional growth, enhancing patient care, and steering the hospital toward international accreditation. Her appointment is a beacon of hope for women in medicine, proving that the glass ceiling is not just meant to be cracked—it’s meant to be shattered!

Dr. Joyette Woodley-Fassale: A Surgical Trailblazer Leading the Charge

Dr. Joyette Woodley-Fassale is no stranger to firsts. A proud daughter of Sandy Point, St. Kitts, Dr. Woodley-Fassale has spent her career breaking barriers. A graduate of the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Cuba, she returned home to serve her community with unmatched dedication.

In 2014, she became the first female general surgeon in St. Kitts and Nevis, proving that the operating room is not just a man’s domain. With an illustrious career spanning roles in St. Lucia and leadership positions at JNF Hospital, Dr. Woodley-Fassale has demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing surgical care in the federation.

Beyond her clinical expertise, she has been a force for healthcare innovation, opening the country’s first Foot Clinic to provide specialized care for diabetic patients. Her influence extends into the cultural realm, having co-designed the St. Kitts and Nevis National Wear in 2003. As a leader, educator, and mentor, she has held multiple prestigious positions, including President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Medical and Dental Association and CEO of Oasis Medical Consultants.

As Chief of Surgery, Dr. Woodley-Fassale is set to push boundaries, enhance surgical protocols, and cement JNF Hospital as a hub for world-class medical care.

A New Dawn for Healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis

The appointments of Dr. Wilkin and Dr. Woodley-Fassale are not just victories for them personally—they are victories for every young girl who dreams of donning a white coat. They stand as living proof that women can lead, innovate, and transform the medical field.