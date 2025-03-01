29 Murders in 2024: High Profile Cases Shrouded in Mystery as Families Demand Answers

As the nation grapples with an unprecedented surge in violent crime over the last 3 years, the alarming statistic of 29 murders in 2024 is an unsettling number that still prompts fear across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Among the grim toll are several high-profile cases that have left the public outraged and desperate for answers — yet the silence from the authorities has only deepened the anguish.

The assassination of Azziwah ‘Milk’ Niles-Jones, the brutal murder of Krami ‘I-Mark’ Oloughlin, and the vehicle homicide involving Dr. Simoneth Williams stand out as some of the most disturbing crimes that have rocked the nation. Months have passed, yet these cases remain unsolved and unresolved, with no substantive updates from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force or the Ministry of National Security.

In a rare public statement, Director of Public Prosecutions Adlai Smith recently indicated that the case involving Dr. Simoneth Williams remains open as investigators continue to review the autopsy report. He further appealed to the general public to come forward with any information that could assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

However, the families of both Azziwah Jones and I-Mark Oloughlin have yet to receive any meaningful update on the murders of their loved ones. The lack of transparency and communication has left grieving relatives in limbo, amplifying their pain as they continue to seek closure.

With 60 murders recorded between 2023 and 2024, the nation is facing an escalating crime crisis that has shattered the sense of security. Families of the victims, along with concerned citizens, are now calling on the authorities to break their silence and provide clear, detailed updates on these unsolved cases.

As the pressure mounts, the question lingers: Will justice prevail, or will these high-profile murders remain buried in the shadows of silence?