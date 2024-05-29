Kutayba Alghanim Dr. Aldi Meguid

Shortly after St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated its Independence, the nation established its United Nations Mission in New York. Dr. Aldi Meguid, alongside Sir Kutayba Alghanim, lent their expertise to the mission, with Dr. Meguid serving as Economic Adviser for several years.The Citizenship By Investment Programme (CBI) emerged as the brainchild of Ambassador Dr. William V. Herbert, an esteemed diplomat and architect of economic development. Supported by Dr. Aldi Meguid and Sir Kutayba Alghanim, Dr. Herbert’s visionary initiative laid the foundation for the CBI Programme, which has since become the economic backbone of St. Kitts and Nevis.Dr. Herbert’s dynamism and courage, coupled with his sharp intellect and social conscience, transformed the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis forever. As the founder of the People’s Action Movement and the architect of the Independence Constitution of 1983, Dr. Herbert’s contributions to the Federation’s development are unparalleled.In a recent interview, former Prime Minister Dr. Rt. Hon. Rt. Excellent Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds credited Dr. Herbert as the driving force behind the CBI Programme’s inception. Dr. Simmonds acknowledged Dr. Herbert’s initiative and dedication, emphasizing his pivotal role in shaping the economic future of the nation.

Sir Kutayba Alghanim, the current Consul General of St. Kitts and Nevis in New York and London, has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Federation’s progress. His advocacy for economic partnerships and development assistance has been instrumental in advancing St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

The Citizenship By Investment Programme, pioneered by Dr. William V. Herbert, revolutionized international economic development by attracting foreign investment and stimulating economic growth. Dr. Herbert’s legacy as the visionary architect of the CBI Programme will forever be ingrained in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis, marking him as a pioneer in global economic innovation.