AG Wilkin Warns St.Kitts and Nevis Citizens: “I Ain’t Afraid of Nobody” in Fiery National Assembly Address

In a bold statement that has sparked widespread discussion, Attorney General Garth Wilkin issued a stern warning to his citizens during his presentation in a recent sitting of the National Assembly. A video clip from his address, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows Wilkin confidently declaring, “They call me Lucifer, but I ain’t afraid of nobody, you know. I ain’t afraid of nobody.”

The AG’s remarks come amid growing public scrutiny over his handling of national issues, including the ongoing crime wave. Despite the criticism, Wilkin made it clear that he is unfazed by those who oppose him. His strong words have drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing concern over the tone of the statement, while others have praised his resolve.

Wilkin’s defiance adds to the mounting tension within the political landscape as the country grapples with multiple crises. His statement is viewed as a direct challenge to those who have been critical of his performance in office, signaling that he is prepared to face whatever opposition comes his way.

The Attorney General’s comments continue to generate debate as citizens await further developments in the unfolding political and national security climate.