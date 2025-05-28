GOLDEN LEGACY: BPW ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF EMPOWERING WOMEN AT SOLD-OUT GALA

Carambola Beach Club, St. Kitts – May 16, 2025 — In a dazzling celebration of five decades of purpose-driven leadership, trailblazing achievement, and sisterhood, the Business and Professional Women (BPW) St. Kitts and Nevis marked its 50th anniversary with a sold-out Golden Gala that lit up the shores of Carambola Beach Club.

The historic event was graced by Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP, BPW founder Mrs. Pam Wall, and BPW St. Kitts President Mrs. Gillian Crooke, along with an impressive roster of regional and international BPW leaders, distinguished businesswomen, and community icons. The celebration, themed “Empowering Women for Gender Equality,” was more than a milestone — it was a movement.

From heartfelt tributes to rousing calls for unity, the gala encapsulated the BPW mission: championing the advancement of women in business, leadership, and society. Honorees were recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and advocacy, solidifying BPW’s continued impact throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

But the evening’s brightest spotlight belonged to keynote speaker Wendy Isaac, a proud daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis whose incredible journey from island roots to fashion mogul and entrepreneur in New York captivated the audience.

Wendy, a graduate of Baruch College (BBA) and holder of an MBA in Business Management, combined her corporate acumen with creative flair to build Le Coiffeur, a modeling agency and fashion consulting powerhouse. She later earned a degree in Fashion Merchandising and expanded her brand to include a swimwear line, vegan skincare and cosmetics collection, and the internationally acclaimed Style the Runway fashion show held annually in NYC.

As Editor-in-Chief of Fashion Avenue Caribbean Magazine, Wendy has used her platform to uplift talent, promote Caribbean style, and redefine what it means to be a leader in a male-dominated industry.

“Support one another. Break barriers. Reshape leadership,” Wendy urged in a powerful message. “Never forget your roots, because your strength grows from them.”

From her fashion accolades to her community service work with youth and women’s shelters in New York, Wendy Isaac exemplifies the heart and hustle of the BPW spirit.

Also in attendance were regional stalwarts like Dawne Williams (Immediate Past Regional Coordinator, North America and Caribbean), Monica McNeil (BPW St. Andrew, Jamaica), and Mrs. Patricia Welsh, Parliamentarian and BPW advocate — all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to the organization’s forward vision.

As BPW St. Kitts and Nevis closes a magnificent chapter and turns the page to a new era, the gala proved one thing: when women come together with purpose, the world takes notice.

Here’s to another 50 years of power, progress, and possibility.

