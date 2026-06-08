Restorative Justice and Criminal Mediation Training Programme Opens in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 8, 2026 — A Restorative Justice and Criminal Mediation Training Programme aimed at strengthening local capacity in restorative justice and criminal mediation officially began in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday, June 8, at the Koi Resort.

The training programme, which runs from June 8 to 18, is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, tools and practical skills needed to support more effective conflict resolution within the justice system. It will place strong emphasis on promoting dialogue, accountability, rehabilitation and constructive engagement between parties affected by crime and conflict.

The programme is being facilitated by the Society of Mediators, a London-based organisation specialising in accredited mediation training and education. Through the sessions, participants are expected to gain deeper insight into restorative justice principles, criminal mediation techniques, and approaches that can help reduce conflict while encouraging responsibility and healing.

The initiative forms part of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernise the country’s criminal justice system through the development of a comprehensive restorative justice framework.

It is being held by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Restorative justice is increasingly being viewed across the region and internationally as an important tool in improving justice outcomes by focusing not only on punishment, but also on accountability, rehabilitation, victim participation and community healing.

Officials say the training represents another step toward building a more responsive, people-centred justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis, with mediation and restorative practices expected to play a growing role in addressing certain conflicts and offences in a more constructive and rehabilitative manner.

The ten-day programme is expected to support the professional development of participants and contribute to the wider national effort to create a more modern, balanced and effective criminal justice framework.