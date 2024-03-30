St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard Makes History: Private Letonia Demming Becomes First Female RSS Certified Diver

****In a groundbreaking achievement for the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard, Private Letonia Demming has made history by becoming the first female to complete the Regional Security System’s Operational Dive Course. The course, conducted in collaboration with the Barbados Coast Guard, was held aboard the HMBS PELICAN and spanned a duration of seven weeks.During the intensive training program, Private Demming and fellow officers from various RSS Member States were introduced to a wide range of diving techniques and underwater safety procedures. These skills are essential for executing their duties effectively and safely in challenging maritime environments.Private Demming’s successful completion of the course marks a significant milestone not only for herself but also for gender equality and representation within the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard. Her achievement highlights the increasing diversity and inclusivity within the organization, demonstrating that women are equally capable of excelling in traditionally male-dominated roles.The RSS Operational Dive Course plays a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of maritime security forces across the Caribbean region. By equipping officers with advanced diving skills and knowledge, the course contributes to strengthening regional security and promoting cooperation among RSS Member States.As the first female RSS Certified Diver, Private Letonia Demming serves as a trailblazer and inspiration for aspiring female divers and defense personnel in St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence exemplify the values of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard and set a powerful example for future generations.The St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force Coast Guard congratulates Private Letonia Demming on her historic achievement and looks forward to her continued contributions to maritime security and safety in the region. Her success underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in building strong and resilient defense forces capable of addressing the evolving challenges of the maritime domain.