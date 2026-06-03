Daivique Osbourne Caps Unprecedented Dominant Season With Yet Another MVP as ASC Jayhawks Capture A Division Championship

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Daivique Osbourne has officially stamped his name on one of the most dominant individual basketball seasons in recent St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association history.

The ASC Jayhawks standout added yet another major honour to his remarkable 2026 campaign after being named SKNABA A Division Finals MVP, leading the Jayhawks to the A Division Championship and closing out a season defined by scoring brilliance, all-around impact, leadership, and championship-level consistency.

For Osbourne, the latest Finals MVP award was not an isolated achievement. It was the grand finale to a season in which he repeatedly rose to the occasion across divisions and competitions, delivering major performances when the stakes were highest.

Earlier in the season, Osbourne powered the ASC Jayhawks to the SKNABA Junior Division Championship, where he also captured both the Regular Season MVP and Finals MVP awards. His offensive dominance in the Junior Division was highlighted by a staggering 404 points, earning him the Most Points Award and establishing him as one of the most productive young scorers in the league.

His winning ways extended beyond local league play as well. In the ANOCES U23 3×3 Tournament, Osbourne helped lead Team SKN to the championship while also finishing as the Tournament Leading Scorer, further underlining his ability to perform on different stages and in different formats of the game.

But it was in the SKNABA A Division where Osbourne completed what can only be described as a full takeover. He captured the Regular Season MVP, then followed it up with the Finals MVP, while also collecting the Most Points Award, Most Assists Award, and Most Steals Award — a rare sweep that reflects not only scoring ability but complete command of the game.

From offense to defense, from playmaking to leadership, Osbourne was a constant force for the Jayhawks. His ability to score, create for teammates, pressure opponents, and deliver in championship moments made him the clear centerpiece of ASC Jayhawks’ success.

By the end of the 2026 campaign, Daivique Osbourne had compiled an extraordinary total of 11 major awards and championships, a milestone that places his season among the most impressive all-around accomplishments in SKNABA competition.

Daivique Osbourne’s 2026 Awards & Championships

SKNABA Junior Division

🏆 Regular Season MVP

🏆 Finals MVP

🏆 Most Points Award — 404 Points

🏆 Champion — ASC Jayhawks

ANOCES U23 3×3 Tournament

🏆 Champion — Team SKN

🏆 Tournament Leading Scorer

SKNABA A Division

🏆 Regular Season MVP

🏆 Finals MVP

🏆 Most Points Award

🏆 Most Assists Award

🏆 Most Steals Award

Total

🏆 11 Major Awards & Championships

Osbourne’s 2026 season was not just successful — it was historic in scale. To dominate the Junior Division, excel in U23 3×3 competition, and then lead his team to the A Division title while collecting MVP honours at every major stop speaks to a player operating at a rare level of focus, skill, and competitive maturity.

For the ASC Jayhawks, Osbourne’s rise represents more than individual brilliance. It signals the emergence of a major young basketball talent and a championship culture built around performance, discipline, and belief.

With the A Division Finals MVP now added to his growing trophy case, Daivique Osbourne closes 2026 as one of the brightest names in St. Kitts and Nevis basketball — a champion, a scorer, a playmaker, a defender, and without question, one of the most dominant players of the SKNABA season.