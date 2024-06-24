2nd Edition “Bloom & Sip with Natalie John” a Resounding Success

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 24, 2024: The Dreamy Group St. Kitts is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of their second Bloom & Sip event, held on June 23rd at the breathtaking Mariposa Villa. This luxurious and intimate gathering once again brought together a diverse group of individuals for an afternoon filled with creativity, learning, and celebration, all centered around the beautiful art of floral arrangement.

The ambiance at Mariposa Villa was truly enchanting. Guests savored a selection of wines, cocktails, and gourmet cuisine, setting the perfect stage for the evening’s highlight: a hands-on floral arrangement workshop. Natalie John, the esteemed Lead Floral Designer of The Dreamy Group provided participants with invaluable floral tips, including how to reflex roses and care for their floral arrangements. This hands-on experience gave attendees a deeper understanding of florals and floral design, equipping them with skills they can cherish and use in their daily lives. This hands-on experience was not only educational but also incredibly fun, leaving attendees with newfound skills they could take home and cherish.

Additionally, Ms. Natalie John introduced her new venture, the Bloom Experience, offering four unique packages to cater to various needs:

The Bloom Experience for Birthdays: Imagine celebrating your special day with a creative floral twist! The Bloom Experience for Corporate Events: Perfect for team-building, fostering collaboration, and sparking creativity. The Bloom Camp: A summer camp for kids aged 10 and up, blending floral design with etiquette lessons in the Bloom & Groom experience. The Bloom Experience for MICE Tourism: Bringing floral design into the realm of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, available in St. Kitts or any other country.

The Bloom & Sip events are not just about flowers; they are about promoting sustainability and the floral industry across the Caribbean. These gatherings bring together passionate individuals who are leaders in their fields, fostering a sense of environmental stewardship and the importance of supporting local floral businesses.





We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our amazing sponsors, whose generous support made this event possible: Sweet and Savory, The Bistro, Demerara Distillers, Corks and Screws. Their contributions provided a delightful array of refreshments and top-quality products that truly elevated the entire experience.

The feedback from guests and sponsors was overwhelmingly positive. One guest shared, “My time was well spent, the money was worth every cent… I also had the deepest appreciation for the patience to prepare the arrangements.” A sponsor added, “This event was worth the contribution. I have already secured other jobs for the upcoming season. I will definitely be back.” Ms. Natalie John herself expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all who attended and couldn’t contain her excitement for the future events.

Due to the high demand and limited space, we encourage interested individuals to join our waiting list for future events. Stay tuned for more details and don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unique and enriching experience.

For more information or to join the waiting list, and the other Bloom events please contact us at 766-9189.

-End-