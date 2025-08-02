DEPUTY COMMISSIONER DOWNPLAYS POLICE MASS EXIT: CLAIMS LESS THAN 20 OFFICERS HAVE RESIGNED

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Amid mounting public concern and growing chatter on social media over a reported wave of resignations from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry has moved to quell fears—claiming that fewer than 20 officers have departed the Force in recent times.

Pressed during an interview by SKNVibes journalist Jermaine Abel, Deputy Commissioner Henry admitted he did not have the exact resignation figures at hand but was confident in stating:

“The number is less than 20.”

Henry sought to dismiss the uproar as exaggerated, suggesting that resignations are a normal part of organizational life:

“This has been happening from time immemorial. People will always leave organisations to improve their lot. The numbers now are not unusual.”

However, in a police force of fewer than 400 officers, in a country with a population of under 50,000, the resignation of 20 or even slightly fewer officers at once is significant by any stretch of the imagination—and difficult to downplay. Such attrition represents a noticeable dent in national law enforcement capacity, particularly during a time of escalating violent crime and public insecurity.

Public Not Buying It

Social media has erupted with skepticism, with many current and former law enforcement officers, as well as concerned citizens, sharing personal stories, unverified figures, and allegations of internal turmoil. Several commenters suggest the situation is far worse than being portrayed—citing poor morale, inadequate leadership, and unresolved internal grievances as key factors driving officers to walk away.

Calls have intensified for greater transparency, an official audit of the current police roster, and a full public briefing by the Minister of National Security and Commissioner of Police to address mounting fears of a crisis in national security.

Context Matters

The resignation controversy surfaces at a time when violent crime and unsolved homicides are shaking public confidence in law enforcement. With the Force under pressure to restore order and maintain public trust, even “less than 20” resignations could have a destabilizing impact on operations, coverage, and morale.

Observers note that while attrition is expected in any organization, the timing, volume, and tone of public discourse suggest deeper issues within the Force—issues that many feel are being glossed over or deflected by top brass.

What’s Next?

With growing public demand for accountability, the ball is now squarely in the court of national security officials. Will the government initiate an independent inquiry? Will whistleblowers come forward? And most importantly—how will a potentially shrinking police force meet the increasing demands of a nation grappling with escalating crime?

The public—and the truth—awaits.