PM Drew Declared Gun Amnesty Ends with 14th Homicide and No Update on Results

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The 15-day gun amnesty declared by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew has officially ended. The amnesty period, which began on May 10 and concluded on May 24, allowed individuals to surrender their illegal firearms without fear of prosecution. Despite the conclusion of the amnesty, there has been no official statement regarding the number of firearms handed in.

The amnesty was part of the government’s efforts to curb gun violence in the Federation, a pressing issue underscored by the nation’s 14th homicide of the year, which occurred on May 24, just one day before the amnesty ended. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges in addressing violent crime.

As of today, Monday, May 27, there has been no communication from the Ministry of National Security or the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force regarding the success of the amnesty. The public remains uninformed about whether the initiative had any impact or how many illegal firearms were surrendered during the 15-day period.

The lack of updates has raised concerns among citizens and stakeholders who had hoped the amnesty would lead to a significant reduction in the number of illegal guns on the streets. Transparency about the amnesty’s outcomes is crucial for assessing its effectiveness and planning future measures to enhance public safety.

Prime Minister Drew had emphasized the importance of this initiative in tackling gun violence and urged individuals to take advantage of the opportunity to surrender illegal firearms without facing legal repercussions. However, the silence from the authorities post-amnesty has left many questioning the initiative’s actual impact.

The nation now awaits a comprehensive report from the Ministry of National Security and the police force to shed light on the results of the amnesty and to understand the next steps in the government’s strategy to combat gun violence and improve community safety.