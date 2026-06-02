Antiguan Joella R. Charles Earns Second Master’s Degree from Harvard University, Strengthening Path in Global Business Consulting

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Antiguan professional Joella R. Charles has added another major academic milestone to her impressive journey, graduating from Harvard University with a second master’s degree in Management, with a focus on legal compliance, strategic management and finance.

Charles graduated on Thursday alongside students from across the world, proudly adding the Harvard credential to a distinguished academic and professional background that also includes Columbia University.

Her Harvard studies focused on financial legal strategies, strategic enterprise management, global leadership and high-level business operations — areas that align with her growing profile as a business consultant in New York City. Charles is expected to apply her expertise in the asset management and corporate consulting sectors, where legal compliance, finance, risk management and operational excellence are increasingly vital.

With more than two decades of professional experience across law, administration, finance and dispute resolution, Charles has built a reputation as a disciplined and highly motivated professional. Her LinkedIn profile highlights her work with the New York State Dispute Resolution Association, Inc. and her previous corporate management experience with Morea Schwartz Bradham Friedman & Brown LLP in New York.

Charles was joined in Boston by relatives and friends who travelled to support her on graduation day, making the occasion not only an academic achievement but also a proud family and Caribbean celebration.

Her achievement is being hailed as a powerful example of perseverance, ambition and Caribbean excellence on the global stage. For many, Charles’ journey represents the possibilities that open when discipline, education and vision come together.

As an Antiguan woman advancing through some of the world’s most respected academic and professional spaces, Joella R. Charles is hoping her story will inspire the next generation of Antiguan and Caribbean leaders to pursue excellence, dream boldly and prepare themselves for leadership in an increasingly competitive global economy.