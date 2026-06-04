Cost-of-Living Crisis Deepens: PAM Leader Condemns PM Drew Administration’s Nationwide Utility Disconnection or Power and Water Cut-Off Programme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Public concern is mounting in St. Kitts as PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes strongly criticized the Government and SKELEC over electricity disconnections reportedly taking place in the Shadwell community, describing the situation as deeply troubling for families already struggling under the weight of rising living costs.

In a strongly worded public statement, Grey-Brookes said SKELEC has been “actively sweeping through Shadwell” and disconnecting household electricity for non-payment over the past several days. Her comments have sparked widespread discussion online, with many residents expressing frustration over what they see as a harsh approach at a time when households are facing increased financial pressure.

Grey-Brookes framed the issue as more than a utility matter, arguing that many families are now being forced into painful decisions between paying bills and meeting basic household needs.

“Right now, mothers and fathers in the Shadwell community are being forced into a heartbreaking, impossible corner,” she stated, asking whether parents should put food on the table or pay the electric bill to keep the lights on.

The PAM leader said no citizen in St. Kitts and Nevis should be placed in such a position, especially during what many residents describe as an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. She accused the administration of failing to provide adequate relief for hard-working families while utility and food costs continue to pressure household budgets.

Her statement comes amid broader public complaints about the rising cost of basic goods, concerns over reduced or discontinued social support programmes, and growing anxiety among vulnerable households about falling behind on utility payments.

Grey-Brookes also criticized what she described as a lack of empathy from the Government, saying families should not be left “in the dark” during difficult economic times. She argued that the people of Shadwell deserve dignity and compassion, not sudden disconnections that could worsen their hardship.

While SKELEC has the responsibility to manage payments and maintain the national electricity supply, critics say greater flexibility, payment plans, public communication, and targeted assistance should be considered for families facing short-term financial difficulty.

The controversy has now become a major political flashpoint, with opposition voices accusing the Labour administration of being out of touch with the day-to-day struggles of ordinary citizens. Supporters of Grey-Brookes say her intervention reflects a growing frustration among residents who feel squeezed by bills, food prices, and limited relief.

As public debate intensifies, calls are growing for the Government and SKELEC to review the current disconnection approach and provide a more compassionate pathway for households in arrears.

For many families in Shadwell and across St. Kitts, the issue is no longer just about electricity. It is about survival, dignity, and whether the system is doing enough to protect those most affected by the rising cost of living.