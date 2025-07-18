DAMEON LAWRENCE RISES: PLP DEPUTY LEADER VOWS TO PUT CENTRAL BASSETERRE FIRST—HONOURS Y, BULLY, TRESSY, JABOU, AND PAPI AS COMMUNITY HEROES WHO MOLDED HIM”

CENTRAL BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a thunderous debut that electrified Greenlands Park, PLP Deputy Leader Dameon Lawrence delivered a bold, emotional, and unapologetically people-first maiden address at the People’s Labour Party National Convention on Saturday, July 12th, 2025. With fire in his voice and conviction in his heart, Lawrence didn’t just promise change—he declared war on the status quo.

“I, like many others, long for a difference in politics,” he proclaimed. “A politics where the ‘common man’ is given his true reference as a very valued man… I stand here today to tell you—I am that difference.”

Before an energized crowd, Lawrence pledged to do all he can to uplift the people of Central Basseterre—his people—and vowed to always put them first, no matter the odds or obstacles.

In one of the night’s most touching moments, Lawrence paid homage to a group of local business stalwarts and everyday warriors who molded him into the man he is today. Names like Y, Bully, Tressy, Jabou, and Papi rang out as symbols of strength and soul, earning roaring applause from the community that raised him.

“I want the mom-and-pop shops who were kind when life was hard, to know they will have their chance to be competitive with the newcomers expanding in our communities,” he affirmed, striking a powerful chord with entrepreneurs who often feel sidelined in today’s economic race.

Lawrence’s address wasn’t just rhetoric—it was a declaration of intent. He spotlighted the PLP’s proven track record in Central Basseterre and warned that bigger responsibilities would only bring bigger results.

“We have set a standard in PLP’s Central Basseterre Branch: we deliver,” he said with authority. “What the community expressed is what we acted on. When given the opportunity to serve in greater capacity, you will only have greater results.”

From pledging economic empowerment to championing political reform, Lawrence made it clear: this is no ordinary deputy leader. This is a man forged in the fire of community love and tested by personal trials—now emerging as a new kind of leader for a new kind of politics.

The message was clear, the mission unmistakable: Dameon Lawrence is not just leading. He’s rising.

