“How Much More Must Our People Take?” — PLP CONDEMNS DREW ADMINISTRATION “HEARTLESS AND UNCONSCIONABLE” UTILITY DISCONNECTIONS DRIVE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 4, 2026 — The Peoples Labour Party has launched a blistering attack on the Drew administration, accusing the Government of presiding over what it describes as a painful and worsening cost-of-living squeeze while families reportedly face reduced social assistance and the disconnection of essential utilities.

In a strongly worded press statement issued under the headline “How Much More Must Our People Take?”, the PLP said ordinary citizens across St. Kitts and Nevis are being pushed to the edge by rising prices, weakened social support, unreliable water supply, and reports of electricity and water disconnections in several communities.

According to the party, families are now being hit from every direction.

“Bread is up. Gas is up. Food is up,” the statement declared, arguing that the basic necessities of daily life are increasingly slipping out of reach for hardworking citizens.

The PLP further criticized the disbanding of the Poverty Alleviation Programme, commonly known as PAP, and said other social support programmes have reportedly been reduced, weakened, or abandoned at a time when vulnerable households need assistance most.

But the sharpest criticism was reserved for reports that utility disconnection teams have been moving through communities, including Shadwell and rural areas, cutting off electricity and, in some cases, water.

The party described those reports as deeply troubling, particularly in light of ongoing public concern over reliable potable water access across the Federation.

“In a country that has not enjoyed reliable, 24/7 nationwide potable water since this administration took office, it is beyond troubling that struggling households are reportedly being cut off after falling just one or two months in arrears,” the PLP stated.

The opposition party said similar concerns are being raised about SKELEC disconnections, warning that many families are already struggling under the combined pressure of food prices, fuel costs, utility bills, and reduced assistance.

“This is not just about bills,” the PLP said. “It is about dignity, compassion, and whether the people in power have any real understanding of what families in this Federation face every single day.”

The statement accused the administration of piling pressure on citizens who are already under severe financial strain, including the poor, the elderly, single mothers, low-income workers, and struggling households.

The PLP argued that a responsible government should be protecting vulnerable citizens, not leaving them to carry rising costs and public utility burdens without adequate relief.

“The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve relief. They deserve reliable water, affordable living, real social support, and leadership that listens, understands, and acts,” the party stated.

In one of the most forceful lines of the release, the PLP summarized what it sees as the worsening hardship facing ordinary people: “Bread up. Gas up. Food up. Bills up. PAP gone. Programmes cut. And now, according to reports, the water itself being switched off in peoples’ homes.”

The party said the situation represents a failure of leadership and called on the Government to act urgently to ease the burden on families.

While utility providers are responsible for managing accounts and maintaining service operations, the PLP insists that the present economic climate requires a more compassionate and people-centered approach, especially for households facing short-term arrears during a period of rising living costs.

The statement concluded with a pledge of solidarity, saying the Peoples Labour Party stands with every family feeling the squeeze and will continue raising their concerns.

“We commit to keep raising your voice, to hold this administration accountable, and to fight for the relief, the dignity, and the responsible leadership the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve,” the PLP said. “You will not carry this burden alone.”

The issue is expected to intensify public debate as citizens continue voicing concerns over affordability, social protection, utility service reliability, and the Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis.