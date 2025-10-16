PLP LEADER DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS SOUNDS THE ALARM: “ST. KITTS AND NEVIS IS DROWNING UNDER DREW’S FAILED LEADERSHIP”

Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 15, 2025

In a fiery and emotionally charged press conference on Tuesday, October 14th, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, delivered what many are calling one of the most blistering critiques yet of the Drew administration’s spiraling failures, fiscal recklessness, and neglect of the people’s suffering.

Standing before a packed audience of supporters and media at the PLP Headquarters, Dr. Harris declared that the country is “witnessing the worst government in living memory,” describing Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s leadership as “a regime of broken promises, economic pain, and national decline.”

“This government has, hands down, earned the description as the worst government in living memory. It is unprecedented for a government to have promised so much, yet delivered so little after three years in office,” Dr. Harris declared, his voice ringing with conviction.

A NATION IN DISTRESS

Dr. Harris painted a grim picture of life under the current administration — a Federation buckling under the weight of rising costs, mounting unemployment, and dwindling public confidence.

“People are suffering. Families are hungry. Businesses are closing. Everyone is asking, when will this season of hardship end?” he lamented.

From the terminals in Basseterre to the communities of Molineux, Cayon, and Tabernacle, Dr. Harris said, citizens are crying out for relief while the Drew administration remains tone-deaf and detached from reality.

He accused the government of betraying its promises of transparency, empowerment, and economic reform, replacing them instead with “reckless spending, misplaced priorities, and grandstanding.”

THE $300 MILLION QUESTION

Referencing the 2024 IMF Report, Dr. Harris exposed what he described as “a shocking indictment of financial incompetence.”

According to the report, the government recorded a deficit exceeding EC$300 million — an unprecedented level of overspending that has left citizens asking, “Where has the money gone?”

“The government has overspent by more than $300 million, yet where has the money gone?” he pressed.

“The museum remains unfinished, the new hospital hasn’t started, roads in Lodge, Molineux, and Tabernacle are crumbling, and the Cayon Post Office still lies in disrepair. Meanwhile, the water crisis has only worsened.”

Dr. Harris accused the administration of bankrupting the nation through arrogance and incompetence, warning that this pattern of mismanagement threatens to erase the hard-won progress achieved under his leadership.

A GOVERNMENT OF BROKEN PROMISES

In a scathing rebuke, Dr. Harris charged that the Drew government is obsessed with image over impact, launching vanity projects while the real needs of ordinary people are ignored.

“This government talks about ‘symbols of love’ and foreign monuments while our mothers cannot afford bread, our youth can’t find jobs, and our farmers are begging for water,” he said.

“This is not love — this is neglect disguised as progress.”

He further accused the administration of governing by secrecy, citing the lack of public consultation on key projects and the growing frustration among civil servants and the private sector.

A CALL FOR HOPE AND REDEMPTION

Despite the grim outlook, Dr. Harris ended his address on a note of resilience and hope, calling on citizens to stand firm in faith and unity as the PLP prepares to lead a national recovery.

“These are difficult times, but I remain hopeful,” he said. “The People’s Labour Party stands ready to lead our country out of this darkness and restore prosperity and dignity to every citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He reaffirmed the PLP’s commitment to fiscal discipline, good governance, and people-centered policies designed to uplift the poor, empower youth, and restore trust in public leadership.

A COUNTRY AT A CROSSROADS

Political observers say Dr. Harris’s address marks a critical escalation in the national conversation — one that lays bare the growing disillusionment among citizens and the widening cracks in the Drew administration’s credibility.

As inflation bites, unemployment rises, and communities cry out for relief, Dr. Harris’s message resonates as both a warning and a rallying cry:

that St. Kitts and Nevis cannot afford another term of mismanagement, misplaced priorities, and moral decay.

“The people deserve better,” Dr. Harris declared.

“And under the PLP — they will get better.”