CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS: MSR MEDIA’S PHILLIPE MARTINEZ RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT PREMIER BRANTLEY’S ROLE IN CBI DEALINGS



Martinez claims Brantley “helped with the application” — contradicting Premier’s statement of non-involvement

Charlestown, Nevis – May 14, 2025 —

A surprising public statement by MSR Media executive Phillipe Martinez has brought into question Premier Mark Brantley’s previously stated position regarding his involvement — or lack thereof — in the company’s attempts to access the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program.

Just recently, Premier Brantley made the following statement in a televised interview:

“MSR Media, I was not privy… to any discussion with MSR Media [regarding CBI]. As you know, citizenship by investment is a federal matter… whatever deals or dealings MSR Media would have had on the CBI front, that would have been done in St. Kitts.”

However, in comments that appear to contradict that version of events, Martinez, in a separate interview, recounted interactions where he suggested that Brantley played a more active role than previously acknowledged.

“You’re the one that has, you know, we were going to make only two movies in St. Kitts and Nevis and leave, right? But because we created so much jobs… you’re the one that’s met several times with our investors and told them, you guys have to qualify for the CBI. And we met with [you] last time and you’ve helped us to make the application.”

If accurate, Martinez’s account raises significant questions about the nature and extent of Premier Brantley’s engagement with MSR Media’s CBI ambitions — particularly in light of his firm public denial.

Observers have noted that such conflicting narratives are troubling, especially in an environment where transparency and trust in public office are paramount.

Martinez also claimed that Brantley was invited to attend the screening of MSR Media’s documentary at the U.S. Capitol before two Congressional committees, but declined due to scheduling conflicts.

“He said that he couldn’t, that he had a conflicted schedule… if politicians have no interest to see the evidence in a documentary, why would I think that the people want to see the documentary?”

While neither Brantley nor MSR Media has provided documentation to support or refute either version of events, the apparent discrepancy between their statements is likely to fuel ongoing public discourse about accountability, transparency, and the handling of private-sector partnerships by elected officials.

At the heart of the matter is a simple but serious question: Was Premier Brantley more involved with MSR Media’s CBI-related efforts than he has publicly stated?

What Happens Next?

With no formal investigation announced and both parties standing by their respective accounts, the public is left to weigh the contrasting narratives and seek clarity.

Premier Brantley has not issued any follow-up statement addressing the new claims by Martinez. Until he does, speculation is likely to continue.

We will continue to follow this developing story.