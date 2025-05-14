DEADLY DELAYS & BURIED TRUTH: Autopsy Backlog Exposes Full-Scale Healthcare Meltdown in St. Kitts & Nevis



“We want we body!” is not just a protest chant—it’s a national outcry.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Weeks without answers. Grieving families left in limbo. Corpses waiting in cold storage. A nation in crisis.

The autopsy backlog in St. Kitts and Nevis has morphed from a medical hiccup into a full-blown national scandal, exposing deep-rooted failures in healthcare management, bureaucratic negligence, and political irresponsibility.

In recent weeks, heart-wrenching scenes have played out outside the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) and Government Headquarters, where anguished families, some with placards in hand, have publicly demanded the release of their loved ones’ bodies—weeks after death. The reason? A catastrophic breakdown in the country’s autopsy system.

Another Healthcare Horror Story Unfolds—When Will It End?!



3 WEEKS. NO AUTOPSY. NO ANSWERS. JUST HEARTBREAK.

A grieving family stands in the rain—literally begging for the body of their loved one after what appears to be another shocking collapse of the healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis.



From ICU, to the children’s ward, to being discharged… then suddenly DEAD?

Now weeks later, the autopsy hasn’t even been done.

No closure. No accountability. No dignity.



“We want we body!” is their cry—and it echoes the pain of too many families abandoned by a system in crisis.



How many more must suffer before someone is held responsible?

Health is failing. Leadership is failing. The PEOPLE are paying the price.

The Autopsy Crisis: How Did We Get Here?

An independent investigation has revealed that the genesis of this disaster is a perfect storm of political mismanagement, ministerial neglect, and institutional burnout. Here’s a breakdown of the rot beneath the surface:

1. No Forensic Pathologist in the Country

Under the previous Team Unity administration, a forensic pathologist was regularly brought in from Trinidad to handle police and suspicious death cases. This ensured that justice-related autopsies were handled by a certified specialist, in accordance with regional forensic standards.

But under the current SKNLP administration, that practice was abruptly halted.

2. General Pathologists Stretched Beyond Limit

The general pathologist at JNF, whose role is to handle regular autopsies, is now being tasked—or pressured—to perform forensic autopsies as well. While technically qualified, it’s a legal and ethical gray area that puts both the pathologist and the justice system at risk.

3. Empty Promises, Unpaid Labor

According to reliable sources, pathologists agreed to shoulder the additional forensic workload—but only after being promised extra compensation. That compensation? Still unpaid. Months later, they remain overworked, demoralized, and under-supported, creating a dangerous bottleneck in post-mortem services.

4. Autopsy Bottleneck Turns Tragic

The combination of no forensic expert, unpaid and overloaded pathologists, and a backlog of cases piling up has turned what was once a routine medical procedure into a national nightmare. Some families report waiting three, four, even six weeks for an autopsy—unable to bury their loved ones or even obtain death certificates.

5. One Minister, Two Ministries, Zero Solutions

Here’s the kicker: the portfolios of both Health and National Security—the two key ministries responsible for this mess—are held by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew himself.

That means there is no one else to blame. The failure to bring in forensic experts, to compensate pathologists, to allocate proper resources, or to simply manage basic health logistics rests squarely at the Prime Minister’s feet.

What’s at Stake?

Justice delayed : Forensic autopsies are crucial in murder, suicide, and suspicious death cases. Delays risk compromising police investigations .

: Forensic autopsies are crucial in murder, suicide, and suspicious death cases. Delays risk . Family trauma : Prolonged autopsy delays deepen emotional pain , denying families the closure of a timely burial.

: Prolonged autopsy delays , denying families the closure of a timely burial. Public health hazard: A growing backlog of bodies is a logistical and sanitary nightmare for hospitals and mortuaries.

The Verdict? Gross Negligence.

This is not a funding issue. This is not a shortage-of-expertise issue. This is a governance issue. A failure to plan. A failure to act. A failure to care.

If this is how we treat the dead, what hope is there for the living?

The cries of “We want we body!” are more than emotional pleas—they are a national indictment of a system in collapse, and a government utterly unfit to manage life… or death.

#AutopsyCrisis #HealthcareCollapse #DeadInWaiting #AccountabilityNow #LeadershipFailure