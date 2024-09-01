Community Activist Nubian Greaux and PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes Slam PM Drew and Critics: “What Is the Cost of War?”—Both Blast the Dismantling of the Hugely Successful PEACE Program

In discussions over the legacy of the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government’s Alternative Pathway Programme, popularly known as the PEACE Program, Community Activist Nubian Greaux and PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes have offered their blunt assessments of its impact and the consequences of its dismantling by the current PM Drew SKN Labour administration.Nubian Greaux didn’t mince words as he defended the initiative that provided financial support and opportunities to at-risk individuals in an effort to curb crime. Addressing the critics who have labeled the program as nothing more than “paying for peace,” Greaux delivered a scathing rebuttal, questioning whether the cost of peace is more alarming than the cost of war.” Some persons say “And they’re expending blood, sweat, and tears. And they got these guys sitting around the corner, and they’re smoking all day. And they’re collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Greaux said, acknowledging the critics’ perspective. “But what if we were paying for peace? What is the cost of war? What is the cost that we are paying right now for war? We have a dollar value of what peace is at this point in time.”Greaux went on to highlight the unseen expenses tied to violence and unrest, challenging the public to consider the financial burden of constant emergency responses and the strain on national security. “Each time you got to go get more police and increase your budget by how much? What’s the budget on full national security at this point in time? Several millions. Correct.”On the other hand, PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes took aim at the current administration under PM Drew, accusing them of focusing solely on the monetary aspect of the PEACE Program while ignoring its broader benefits. Grey-Brookes emphasized that under the Dr. Timothy Harris led Team Unity government, the program did more than just offer financial incentives—it created a safer society.”The records will prove that the peace program delivered results. Murders were way down, and we felt safe,” Grey-Brookes asserted. “The PM Drew-led administration has focused primarily on the compensation aspects of the peace program, when there were so many other aspects to the program. Now, with no peace, there is literally no peace!”She lamented the dismantling of key components of the PEACE Program, such as conflict resolution, skills training, and community enhancement, arguing that these elements were essential to its success in reducing crime and fostering social stability. As the debate and discussions over the PEACE Program continues to rage, the words of Greaux and Grey-Brookes serve as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics at play in the quest for national security. Their passionate defenses of the initiative underscore the high stakes involved in determining the future of peace in the nation.