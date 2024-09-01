Byron Jones to Discuss Diaspora’s Role in Manufacturing at Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference

Byron Jones, a seasoned Chief Financial Executive and CEO of Atlantic Development Consulting, LLC, is set to deliver a pivotal address at the upcoming Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference. The event will be held from September 14 to 18, 2024, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino.With over 30 years of experience in leading financial operations for Fortune 500 corporations, including Keurig Dr Pepper and the University of Phoenix, Jones brings a wealth of knowledge in corporate finance, strategic partnerships, and real estate development. His current role as Vice President Finance – Transformation, Integration and Technology at Keurig Dr Pepper underscores his expertise in guiding companies through periods of change.Jones will speak on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, focusing on how the Diaspora can contribute to the manufacturing sector, a key topic for the conference. His leadership in creating affordable multifamily housing using manufactured steel modular homes highlights his innovative approach to development.Jones’s commitment to education and community development is evident through his service on the boards of Tuskegee University and the TED Center. He has also been recognized as a Top 100 Diverse Corporate Leader in STEM and received the Leadership Excellence Award from the National Diversity Council in 2014.Attendees are encouraged to register for the conference at diaspora.gov.kn to gain insights from industry leaders like Byron Jones on enhancing the role of the Diaspora in the economic development of Saint Kitts and Nevis.