Civil Servants Take to Social Media, Expose PM Drew Administration’s “Rampant Victimisation” Campaign

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Labour administration, led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, is facing severe backlash as civil servants take to social media to expose what they describe as a “vicious programme of consistent and rampant victimisation.” In a bold move, Senior Customs Officer Jervin Nisbett has publicly shared his personal experiences of alleged targeted harassment, both against himself and his wife, by the current government.

In a heartfelt social media post, Nisbett detailed the years of victimisation he has endured during his nearly 26-year career in the public service. “I’ve done the job, almost 26 years I’ve done the job. I’ve had several years of direct victimisation. One Comptroller straight out told me at one point, ‘You will not be moving forward because you’re PAM.’ I wrote him a letter on that. I’ve more than done my share regardless because I’m a positive progressive soul. I’m still surviving it,” Nisbett shared, referencing his political affiliation with the People’s Action Movement (PAM).

Nisbett recounted a particularly challenging period under a former acting Comptroller, who he claims denied him opportunities due to his association with a previous Comptroller. “I was afforded a lesser chance than everyone else because of my association with the Comptroller whom he replaced. That Comptroller has since resumed his role and is seemingly taking out some levels of frustration on me and seemingly a few others. Seemingly because we did our jobs with the one who replaced him… not big man attitude. The point is I’m getting licks long time from all over.”

However, what has ignited public outrage is Nisbett’s revelation that the alleged victimisation has now extended to his wife, who is also employed within the civil service. In his post, Nisbett passionately defended his spouse and vowed to stand up against what he perceives as a deliberate and targeted campaign by the Drew administration.

“Now this administration has focused its energy on my wife. Well sir leader, I care for and love my wife I would imagine as much as you love yours. And I won’t let you or your administration dishonor her in any manner. She is one of many being harassed. And if the many choose not to fight their fight, I’m letting it be known I will fight her fight. Win or lose, a greater good will become of this. Do better,” Nisbett declared, using the hashtag #stopthevictimizationSkn.

Nisbett’s post has struck a chord with many citizens and civil servants who have reportedly faced similar experiences under the current government. His bold stance has sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms, with many expressing solidarity and urging others to speak out against what they see as an abuse of power by the government.

This public outcry comes at a time when the Drew administration is already under scrutiny for its handling of various national issues. The allegations of victimisation within the civil service are likely to further erode public confidence in the government, particularly among those who feel marginalized or unfairly targeted due to their political affiliations or associations.

As more civil servants come forward with their stories, the pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Drew and his administration to address these serious allegations. Whether the government will respond to these claims or attempt to silence its critics remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the voices of those affected are growing louder, and they are determined to hold those in power accountable for their actions.