Ministry of National Security Confirms Mr. Abdias Samuel Has Retired !—Volunteers Expertise in Disaster Preparedness for Upcoming Storm

In a recent statement, the Ministry of National Security has officially confirmed the retirement of Mr. Abdias Samuel, a respected public servant who dedicated nearly 25 years to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as reported in recent publications. Contrary to circulating rumors, the Ministry clarified that Mr. Samuel has not been recalled to service but continues to offer his invaluable expertise on a voluntary basis to bolster the Federation’s disaster preparedness efforts.

The Ministry emphasized the following truths:

Voluntary Retirement: After a distinguished career spanning 24 years and 11 months, Mr. Abdias Samuel voluntarily retired from his role at NEMA, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Continued Commitment: Despite his retirement, Mr. Samuel, embodying the spirit of true patriotism, has chosen to continue contributing to the nation’s safety and resilience. He has graciously volunteered his expertise to assist with disaster preparedness, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Federation.

The Ministry of National Security commends Mr. Samuel for his ongoing contributions, stressing that his actions should be celebrated . His willingness to serve, even in retirement, is a testament to his dedication as a public servant and his deep sense of duty to the nation.

As the Federation prepares for potential natural disasters, the Ministry of National Security and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis express their gratitude to Mr. Abdias Samuel for his continued service and commitment. His expertise and experience remain invaluable assets in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

