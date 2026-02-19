BREAKING: PRINCE ANDREW ARRESTED IN SHOCKING ROYAL SCANDAL

Former Duke of York Detained on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office

LONDON — In a stunning development that has sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth, , brother of , has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to reports first carried by , Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly known as Prince Andrew — was detained on Thursday as part of an active investigation.

In an official statement, confirmed:

“We have arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

Authorities have not formally identified the individual, citing standard national protocol. However, multiple credible sources confirm that the arrested individual is the 64-year-old Duke of York.

A Royal Crisis Deepens

The arrest represents one of the most dramatic legal escalations involving a senior member of the British Royal Family in modern history. While Prince Andrew has long been engulfed in controversy — particularly following his association with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein and his subsequent withdrawal from public duties in 2019 — this marks the first known arrest tied to alleged misconduct in public office.

The implications are profound.

Misconduct in public office is a serious criminal allegation under UK law, typically applied to individuals who abuse the authority or trust placed in them while serving in a public capacity. Conviction can carry significant custodial sentences.

What This Means for the Monarchy

The development places renewed pressure on Buckingham Palace and raises urgent constitutional questions for King Charles III, who has sought to modernize and stabilize the monarchy following years of turbulence.

Prince Andrew formally stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was later stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in 2022. Though no longer a working royal, he remains a member of the Royal Family by birth — a distinction that now complicates the optics of the arrest.

The Palace has yet to issue a formal statement.

Public Reaction and Global Fallout

Reaction across Britain has been swift and intense. Social media platforms erupted within minutes of the news breaking, with critics demanding full transparency and accountability, while monarchists urge caution until formal charges are laid.

Commonwealth nations — including Caribbean states where the British monarch remains Head of State — are closely monitoring developments. The arrest could reignite debates about republicanism and constitutional reform in several territories.

Investigation Ongoing

Police searches are currently underway at multiple addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. Authorities have confirmed the suspect remains in custody.

Legal analysts suggest the next 24 to 48 hours will be critical, as investigators determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bring formal charges.

This is a developing story.

Times Caribbean will continue to provide comprehensive, analytical coverage as more details emerge.