Hon. Marsha Henderson Returns from Another Off-Island Engagement: SKTA Attends ASTA’s Caribbean Showcase 2025 in Jamaica

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 28, 2025 — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) has returned from another major overseas engagement, this time at the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase 2025 in Jamaica, where Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, led the delegation.

The five-day showcase, held from August 23–27, 2025, brought together more than 350 travel advisors, suppliers, and industry leaders from across the globe for destination immersion, high-level educational programming, and valuable networking opportunities designed to strengthen partnerships and drive Caribbean travel sales.

“Strengthening industry relationships and expanding global reach remain key to our strategy,” the St. Kitts Tourism Authority noted.

Regional Collaboration at Its Core

This year’s ASTA Caribbean Showcase drew a distinguished lineup of regional officials, including Tourism Ministers from Jamaica, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Turks & Caicos, St. Kitts, and Grenada, alongside Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary General and CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby praised the spirit of the event:

“Caribbean Showcase is where relationships are built, ideas are exchanged, and the beauty of the destination speaks for itself.”

Jamaica Sets the Stage

The event unfolded against the backdrop of Sandals South Coast, with its Blue Mahoe Over-Water Villas, Over-Water Wedding Chapel, beachfront swim-up suites, and new Rondoval Village. Delegates also enjoyed offsite tours in Negril, a Reggae Catamaran snorkeling cruise, and a full-day excursion to YS Falls and Appleton Estate.

Gary Sadler, Executive Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations at Unique Vacations, Inc., added:

“ASTA’s dedication to travel advisors is admirable and perfectly aligned with the vision of Sandals and Beaches Resorts.”

Honoring Leadership and Legacy

In a standout moment, Caribbean Ministers and industry partners honored ASTA’s Zane Kerby with the Caribbean Excellence Award, a lifetime achievement honor recognizing his commitment to tourism growth in the region.

St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s Global Push

From trade shows and targeted training to vibrant networking events and the closing “Colors of the Caribbean” reception, the Showcase highlighted the collaborative spirit between the Caribbean and international travel partners.

The SKTA’s return from Jamaica marks another in a series of off-island engagements for Minister Henderson, as the Tourism Ministry continues its push to elevate St. Kitts’ global profile and secure long-term growth in the sector.