SKNDF SERGEANT MELISSA CAREY-ISAAC EARNS MBA IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT — A PROUD MOMENT OF DISCIPLINE, DEDICATION & DISTINCTION

— St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force celebrates one of its own for academic and professional excellence —

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) is beaming with pride as Sergeant Melissa Carey-Isaac adds a powerful new achievement to her stellar career — the completion of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Management with a concentration in Finance.

The remarkable soldier-scholar graduated on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in a dignified ceremony held in St. Lucia, marking yet another chapter of perseverance, professionalism, and purpose.

From the parade ground to the classroom, Sgt Carey-Isaac has exemplified the SKNDF’s timeless values of discipline, determination, and service beyond self. Her journey stands as a shining example of how commitment to education and self-improvement strengthens both the individual and the institution she proudly serves.

Her Force family extended heartfelt congratulations, noting that her achievement “reflects the highest standards of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and sets a powerful example for young officers aspiring to rise through both service and study.”

In her personal reflection, Sgt Carey-Isaac shared:

“I’m a disciplined and results-driven finance professional who has proudly served the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force since the age of 17. Over the years, I’ve developed strong expertise in budgeting, financial management, and internal controls — skills built through teamwork, precision, and commitment to excellence. As a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Finance, I’ve led teams, strengthened accountability systems, and helped ensure the effective use of resources in a demanding, fast-paced environment. I enjoy solving financial puzzles, analyzing data, and finding smarter ways to achieve mission success. Now, as I continue to grow in the field of finance, I’m focused on transitioning my leadership experience and technical skills from the military to the wider public sector. I’m passionate about continuous learning, improving financial operations, and making meaningful impact through sound fiscal management and integrity.”

Sgt Carey-Isaac’s academic journey includes a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Monroe University (Jan 2024 – Aug 2025) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Penn Foster (May 2023).

Her story is a powerful testament to what can be achieved through perseverance, purpose, and patriotism. The SKNDF salutes Sergeant Carey-Isaac — a model of excellence who continues to prove that leadership is not just commanded; it is cultivated through learning, service, and the relentless pursuit of growth.

