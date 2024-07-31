Vybz Kartel Freed Ahead of Emancipation Day Celebration!

Kingston, Jamaica – In a stunning turn of events, Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel has been freed after the Court of Appeal ruled that he and his three co-accused should not be retried for murder. The decision comes just one day before Jamaica’s Emancipation Day, marking the end of a nearly 13-year legal saga.

Court of Appeal President Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop declared, “The interests of justice do not require a new trial to be ordered,” bringing relief and jubilation to Kartel’s legion of fans and supporters.

Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, was arrested in 2011 and later convicted in 2014 for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. His case has been fraught with appeals and controversy, capturing the attention of the public and media alike.

This monumental ruling not only restores Kartel’s freedom but also ignites a wave of celebration across the island, as Jamaicans prepare to honor their heritage and the fight for freedom on Emancipation Day. Vybz Kartel’s release is a symbolic victory, resonating deeply with the spirit of liberation that the holiday embodies.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.