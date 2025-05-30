UNIFORMED SHAME: POLICE CONSTABLE CHARGED WITH FRAUD — $7,500 BAIL SET AS FORCE SUSPENDS OFFICER

Basseterre, St. Kitts (29 May 2025) – At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 29th, 2025, Constable Austin Douglas, a serving police officer, was formally charged with the offence of Fraudulent Conversion. The offence was allegedly committed between 29th September 2024 and 18th October 2024. He was taken before the Basseterre Magistrate Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of $7,500.00 with two sureties.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity, accountability, and the impartial enforcement of the law. Allegations of misconduct by any member of the organisation are taken seriously and addressed with the highest level of transparency and procedural fairness.

In keeping with the regulations and policies governing the conduct of police officers, Austin Douglas has been suspended from active duty pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to hold all of its members accountable to the laws and values of the organisation. As this matter is now before the court, no further comment will be made at this time.

The public is assured that the integrity of the Force remains paramount, and all officers are held to the highest standards of professional conduct.

– END –