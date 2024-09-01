CFBC Stunned as President Andrew Abraham Departs After 18 Years, VP Dr. Moyia Rowtham Takes the Helm

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 30th August 2024 (CFBC): In a surprising and emotional turn of events, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) witnessed the departure of its long-serving President, Mr. Andrew Abraham, who officially stepped down after an 18-year journey of dedication and transformation at the institution. The announcement was made during the CFBC’s General Meeting of Faculty and Staff on August 29, 2024, where President Abraham was honored for his sterling contributions by the Chair of the CFBC Board of Governors, Dr. Tamu Browne, alongside Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Moyia Rowtham, and other faculty members.President Abraham, who was inaugurated on October 12, 2023, leaves behind a legacy of growth and innovation. His tenure at CFBC began as a lecturer, and over the years, he climbed the ranks to dean and eventually, to the prestigious role of president. His leadership saw significant milestones, including the implementation of the Renewable Energy Project, IT network upgrades, the renovation of classrooms, and the establishment of a Caribbean Center of Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training.During the meeting, President Abraham expressed his gratitude and pride for the opportunity to serve, noting that his time at CFBC was marked by collective achievements. “I am filled with a great sense of accomplishment and pride. I have witnessed the growth and transformation of CFBC… I did not do it alone. It was a collective effort,” he remarked.However, as he steps down, President Abraham leaves the college in the capable hands of Vice President Dr. Moyia Rowtham, who will serve as Interim President for the next two years, from September 1, 2024, to August 31, 2026. The transition marks a significant shift in leadership at CFBC, with Dr. Rowtham now at the helm during a pivotal period for the institution.In a heartfelt farewell, President Abraham was presented with a farewell gift by Dr. Tamu Browne, symbolizing the deep appreciation of the CFBC community for his invaluable contributions. The future of CFBC now lies with Dr. Rowtham, as the college continues its mission of educational excellence and innovation under new leadership.This leadership change at CFBC signals the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter filled with possibilities and promise. As President Abraham departs with a heart full of gratitude, CFBC looks forward to the continued progress and achievements under Dr. Rowtham’s interim presidency.