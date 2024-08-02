Iran Vows Retaliation as Hamas’ Assassinated Political Chief is Buried in Qatar

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was buried today in Qatar following his assassination, which Iran has blamed on Israel and vowed to avenge. This development has raised concerns that the escalating tension could spiral into a fully-fledged Middle East conflict.

The United States has signaled its readiness to move resources to the region if necessary. “We’ve heard the supreme leader loud and clear that he intends to avenge this killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran and that they want to conduct another attack on Israel,” said John Kirby, national security communications adviser, on Friday.

Amid these heightening fears, Israelis have been provided with guidance on how to respond in the event of attacks, and supermarkets are reporting a spike in sales of basic goods.

Haniyeh is the third high-profile figure in Iran-backed militant groups to be killed in recent weeks. Sources indicate that he was assassinated in Tehran using a hidden explosive device.