Celebrating 50 Years of Grace and Leadership: Happy Birthday Pastor Lincoln Darrel Connor!

Basseterre, St. Kitts** – Today, we joyfully celebrate the 50th birthday of a beloved servant of God, Pastor Lincoln Darrel Connor, who has dedicated over two decades of his life to ministering at Antioch Baptist Church. As a shepherd of his congregation, Pastor Connor has exemplified the virtues of humility, wisdom, and unwavering faith, inspiring countless individuals with his commitment to spreading the Gospel.Pastor Connor, a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia, and Dallas Theological Seminary, has led the Antioch Baptist Church with deep spiritual insight and passion. His journey, built on a foundation of education and faith, has been a testament to God’s guidance. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11). His life and ministry reflect the fulfillment of God’s promises.Throughout his 22 years of pastoral leadership, Pastor Connor has embodied the essence of service, not only in preaching powerful sermons but in his genuine care for his community. Whether it’s through outreach programs, missions, or personal counseling, Pastor Connor has always lived out Christ’s teachings. “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). His light has shone brightly, guiding others toward hope and healing.As Pastor Connor reaches this milestone of 50 years, we reflect on his steadfast commitment to proclaiming the message of Christ’s unchanging love and grace. His leadership has been anchored in the timeless truth that “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8), and under his guidance, Antioch Baptist Church has remained a beacon of faith and compassion.We give thanks to God for Pastor Connor’s influence, and as he steps into this new chapter, we are reminded of Isaiah 40:31: “But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Pastor Connor’s strength, vision, and faith continue to inspire, and we look forward to the many ways God will use him in the years to come.Happy 50th Birthday, Pastor Connor! May God’s grace continue to uphold you as you lead and serve.