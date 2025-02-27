St.Kitts and Nevis 3rd Prime Minister and PLP National Leader Dr. Timothy Harris Congratulates Hon. Cora Hodge-Richardson on Historic Premier Victory in Anguilla Elections

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and current National Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, has extended warm congratulations to the newly and historically elected Premier of Anguilla, Hon. Cora Hodge-Richardson, on her groundbreaking victory at the Anguilla polls held over the past two days.

In his remarks during a sitting of the National Assembly currently taking place, Dr. Harris lauded Premier Hodge-Richardson, who made history by becoming the first-ever female Premier of Anguilla. He praised her leadership and the resounding mandate given to her and the Anguilla Progressive Union (AFU) party by the people of Anguilla.

Dr. Harris also took the opportunity to commend the outgoing Premier, Dr. Ellis Webster, with whom he frequently engaged during his tenure as the Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. He acknowledged Dr. Webster’s leadership and his service to the people of Anguilla.

“The victory of Hon. Cora Hodge-Richardson is a remarkable achievement, not only for her party but for women in leadership across the Caribbean. I also wish to commend former Premier Dr. Ellis Webster for his dedication and service to Anguilla during his tenure,” Dr. Harris stated.

Dr. Harris expressed his confidence in Premier Hodge-Richardson’s ability to lead Anguilla into a new era of progress and development, further strengthening the bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla.