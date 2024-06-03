Former PM Denzil Douglas Accused of Illicit CBI Fund Usage: MSR Media Court Documents Unveil Dubai Property Purchase and Passport Profit Scheme

In a startling revelation from court documents filed in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, former Prime Minister and current Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas, stands accused of utilizing illicit funds from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program to purchase property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The documents, part of a RICO lawsuit filed by MSR Media, allege that Dr. Denzil Douglas, during his tenure as Prime Minister, established arrangements that enabled him to receive a percentage of every citizenship or passport sold under the CBI program. This arrangement, purportedly set up alongside Special Envoy Dev Bath, positioned Douglas as a silent partner in CS Global, a firm involved in marketing the CBI program.

Under this arrangement, CS Global received substantial fees for every passport application processed, ranging from USD $5,000 to USD $10,900 per passport. The lawsuit asserts that Douglas, through his involvement with CS Global, profited from these fees. The documents further claim that CS Global was initially brought into the country to promote the CBI program by then-Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas himself.

The accusations suggest that Douglas used his position of power to facilitate the marketing of the CBI program, benefiting financially from each passport sold. This alleged misuse of CBI funds extends to the purchase of property in Dubai, indicating a diversion of public funds for personal gain.

The court documents indicate a systematic exploitation of the CBI program, with CS Global contracted to serve as the country’s sole official CBI advisor and marketer. Under the terms of the agreement, CS Global received substantial fees for every CBI share sold, irrespective of the legality or ethical implications of the transactions.

These revelations paint a troubling picture of corruption and misuse of public funds at the highest levels of government. The allegations against Dr. Denzil Douglas underscore the need for transparency and accountability in citizenship and investment programs worldwide. As the legal proceedings unfold, the spotlight remains on the integrity of CBI programs and the individuals entrusted with their oversight.

Dr. Denzil Douglas has issued a statement denying ALL allegations made in the MSR Media Lawsuit. His statement reads:

“It has come to my attention that over the past few

days there has been in very wide circulation a document purported to be a civil claim filed by MSR

Media SKN Ltd, MSR Hotels & CO. Ltd., MSR Media International LLC and Philippe Martinez in

the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division against myself, and other

parties.

There’s also a Claim for Judicial Review filed in the High Court of St Kitts and Nevis against the

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis in his capacity as Minister of National Security in the Federal

Government of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Civil Claim filed against me makes very serious allegations in my personal capacity as well as in

my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. I

categorically deny the allegations that have been levelled against me, all of which are ridiculously

false accusations made by the Plaintiffs in the Claim. The document is riddled with hearsay. These

allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation,

character, and legacy.

Over the last thirty-five years I have dedicated my life to public service and have always upheld the

highest standards of integrity and transparency in my work. There is nothing in the allegations which

warrants any further response or immediate attention.

I am proud of the record of achievements of the Government that I led from 1995-2015 and the work

we did to transform the Citizenship by Investment Programme into one of inclusion. The Programme,

modernized by the Government I led is single handedly responsible for the socioeconomic fortunes

of our beautiful country over the last two decades. This is an unchallengeable fact.

Should it become necessary I have every confidence that given the opportunity to put the plaintiffs to

proof on these sinister allegations in a Court of law they will prove to be untrue and my name will be

vindicated.

I am grateful for the hundreds of calls and messages of well wishes and concerns over these past few

days from citizens home and abroad. I assure you that justice will prevail, and the mischief makers

along with their accomplices on the ground here in St. Kitts and Nevis will not triumph in their long-

held obsession to distort the history of this country and the legacy I have built.“