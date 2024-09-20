Open Call for Entries for Macmillan Education Caribbean’s 2024 Young Environmental Scientists (YES) Competition

Macmillan Education Caribbean has announced the official launch of the 2024 Young Environmental Scientists (YES) Competition. Beginning Monday, September 23, students aged 7-18 from across the Caribbean are invited to enter and showcase their innovative ideas around sustainable cities and communities.

The YES Competition, inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goal 11, encourages young scientists to explore real-world environmental challenges through research, analysis, and collaboration. The competition is divided into two categories. These include the Primary level which targets students ages 7-11. Students in this category are encouraged to focus on practical solutions for sustainable living in urban spaces.

The second category invites students between the ages of 11-18 to develop more advanced projects addressing resilience and inclusivity in communities.

Participating students can sign up, with the support of coordinating teachers at their respective schools encouraged to supervising their involvement. Once registered, participants will receive access to the full information pack, which details both the primary and secondary tasks, by signing up via the Macmillan Education website.

The winning students will receive exciting prizes, including lab equipment for their schools and the chance to participate in hands-on workshops with renowned science authors and experts. Entries will be judged by a panel of scientific experts and winners will be announced after the competition closes on November 29, 2024.

The competition is open for entries from 23rd September 2024 until the deadline in November. Teachers and parents are encouraged to sign up their students early.

For additional information, schools can visit www.macmillan-education.com or email caribbean@macmillaneducation.com.

About Macmillan Education Caribbean

Macmillan Caribbean is one of the world’s leading publishers of educational and general interest books for and about the Caribbean.

For nearly 70 years, Macmillan Education Caribbean has been committed to providing a comprehensive range of authoritative teaching and learning resources across all subjects and levels. Wherever possible the main content of the material is drawn from the everyday lives of the students, providing a focused, Caribbean-specific learning experience.

We specialise in Caribbean curriculum publishing, bringing together the expertise and capabilities of local authors, educators, Ministry officials and subject officers to help students achieve their academic goals. We also work closely with teachers to ensure they have access to the best, most up-to-date resources and materials to help make their lessons engaging and stimulating for every student.

We understand that each Caribbean country has a unique set of requirements and that these are always changing. Our team ensures that we know what is happening and that the books and teaching resources and training we provide are the best they can be.

In simple terms, we find out what teachers, students and parents want and use our people and technology to help them get it as efficiently as possible.