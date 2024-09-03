NEVISIAN TRAILBLAZER DHAKIYA LIBURD AMONG HEADLINE PRESENTERS AT ST.KITTS AND NEVIS DIASPORA CONFERENCE

The anticipation is building as the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference draws near, set to take place from September 14 to 18, 2024, at the luxurious St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. Among the illustrious lineup of speakers is the dynamic 24-year-old Nevisian, Ms. Dhakiya Liburd, whose impressive achievements and passion for STEM and leadership have garnered widespread admiration.Ms. Liburd, a recent graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands’ Orville E. Kean Campus, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Mathematics, will share her inspiring journey and insights on September 18, 2024. Her rise to prominence as President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Student Association at UVI, alongside her membership in the prestigious Golden Key International Honour Society, underscores her commitment to excellence and leadership in the academic arena.Before her university years, Liburd dedicated herself to nurturing young minds as a Mathematics teacher at Charlestown Secondary School in Nevis, where she fueled her passion for STEM education. Today, she continues to inspire others through her entrepreneurial venture, All Things 869 – DENL Souvenirs, and her creative pursuits in craft making.Dhakiya Liburd’s story is a testament to the power of determination, education, and community service. Her upcoming address at the conference is expected to be a highlight, offering valuable perspectives on the importance of student leadership and the role of youth in shaping the future of the federation.As the countdown begins, the excitement is palpable, and the opportunity to hear from such a rising star is not to be missed. Register now to secure your spot at this landmark event: [diaspora.gov.kn](https://diaspora.gov.kn/speaker/ms-dhakiya-liburd/).