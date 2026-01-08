CENTRAL BASSETERRE MOURNS: COMMUNITY MATRIARCH JOYCE NILES JONES DIES WITH NO JUSTICE, NO CLOSURE TO SON AZZIWAH MILK JONES’ ASSASSINATION

CENTRAL BASSETERRE MOURNS: COMMUNITY MATRIARCH JOYCE NILES JONES DIES WITH NO CLOSURE TO SON’S ASSASSINATION

Central Basseterre is plunged into mourning following the sudden passing of Joycelyn “Joyce” Niles Jones of Prickley Pear Alley, a widely known and deeply beloved community matriarch whose life was defined by quiet strength, generosity, and unwavering love for family and community.

Her death has sent shockwaves through Central Basseterre and beyond—not only because of who Joyce was, but because of the profound and unresolved grief she carried until her final breath: the brutal assassination of her son, , less than a year and a half ago.

Milk Niles-Jones was a respected community leader and former Chairman of the Central Basseterre Branch of the . His killing shook the nation. For his mother, it marked the beginning of a slow, visible heartbreak that those closest to her say she never recovered from.

In a statement issued on her passing, the People’s Labour Party paid tribute to Joyce as a faithful supporter and a woman whose impact stretched far beyond politics:

“Joyce was the beloved mother of Azziwah Niles, former Chairman of PLP’s Central Basseterre Branch. She passed suddenly on, leaving her family, friends, loved ones and the entire community in shock. She was a generous and sincere person who touched the lives of many at home and abroad. We pray for her children, wider family circle and the PLP family as we mourn her loss. We pray that her soul will find well deserved peace with her maker.”

PLP Deputy Leader and Central Basseterre Community Leader echoed the community’s grief in a deeply emotional social media post:

“The community lost a beautiful and loving soul this morning. Not even the sun can shine on such a sad time. Miss you Joyce”

But beneath the condolences lies a darker, more painful reality that many in Central Basseterre are openly confronting. Joyce Niles Jones died without closure, without justice, and without answers for her son’s murder.

According to relatives and close friends, since one initial visit from authorities roughly a week after Milk was slain, the family received no meaningful updates on the status of the investigation. To date, no arrests have been made, and no public indication has been given as to whether the investigation remains active. Those closest to Joyce say the silence weighed heavily on her spirit.

Many now believe that Joyce did not simply die suddenly—but that she died of a broken heart: devastated not only by the violent loss of her son, but by what they describe as institutional indifference and a justice system that failed to offer even the dignity of information.

Her passing has reignited deep anger and sorrow within Central Basseterre, where residents say Joyce’s story reflects a broader national wound—families grieving loved ones lost to violence, left waiting indefinitely for answers that never come.

Joyce Niles Jones is remembered as a mother, a neighbour, a supporter, and a woman whose quiet resilience held together a family and a community under immense strain. She leaves this world mourned, respected, and loved—but also as a symbol of unresolved grief and unanswered questions.

As Central Basseterre lays one of its matriarchs to rest, the call for justice for Azziwah “Milk” Niles-Jones grows louder, more urgent, and more painful—because Joyce is gone, and she carried that unanswered pain with her to the grave.