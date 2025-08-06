55 YEARS LATER: A CLARION CALL FOR JUSTICE |Mclean Hobson Demands Compensation for Victims of the MV Christena Disaster — “It’s Time to Right the Wrongs

SKN TIMES FEATURE | 55 YEARS LATER: A CLARION CALL FOR JUSTICE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – August 6, 2025

Prominent maritime leader and swimming educator, Mclean Hobson, is calling on the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to move beyond ceremonial observances and finally deliver justice and compensation to the families and survivors of the MV Christena disaster, 55 years after the tragic event rocked the twin-island Federation.

In a passionate and powerfully-worded public statement, the retired Director of Maritime Affairs described the annual commemorations as “far from good enough” and insisted that the time has come for the federal government to step up and take full responsibility for the tragedy, which claimed the lives of over 200 people on August 1, 1970.

“To continue as if all is well is short-changing the children of the victims, some of whom were left to fend for themselves… It’s time to right the wrongs of the MV Christena disaster,” Hobson wrote in a post that has since gone viral.

Hobson, whose lifelong work has centered on marine safety, maritime education, and water survival training, is not only respected for his leadership in the maritime sector but also revered for his ongoing dedication to teaching swimming to generations of Kittitian children. Through his Swimming University, he has trained hundreds — from toddlers to grandparents — with a vision of building a more water-aware and water-safe nation.

This latest call is especially poignant coming from Hobson, a man who has dedicated his life to preventing future tragedies at sea. His deep-rooted understanding of maritime risks and his commitment to instilling respect for the marine environment give added weight to his demand for a compensation fund to support survivors and the descendants of those who perished.

“Enough Symbolism — It’s Time for Substance”

According to Hobson, the federal government owned the MV Christena at the time of its sinking and failed to provide insurance coverage. This, he argues, places the moral and legal burden squarely on the shoulders of the state, which he believes should now lead a bold, restorative initiative to finally bring closure and healing.

“Although compensation is not nearly enough to put the relatives of the victims back in their original position, it is certainly a step in the right direction,” Hobson said.

The call is expected to ignite renewed national debate and reflection over what remains the single greatest maritime disaster in St. Kitts and Nevis history. For decades, survivors and families of victims have silently borne the weight of their loss — without reparations, without recognition beyond an annual wreath-laying, and without an adequate system of support.

A Voice of the People, A Champion of the Sea

Maclean Hobson’s legacy is defined by service to country and a lifelong devotion to marine education and safety. His swimming programs have empowered hundreds of families, creating ripple effects of confidence and safety across the islands. Now, he’s channeling that same spirit of service into a mission of justice.

As the Federation marks the 55th anniversary of the MV Christena tragedy, Hobson’s words are not just a call — they are a challenge to the conscience of the nation:

“The survivors are still among us. The pain is still real. The time for action is long overdue.”

#MVChristena #JusticeForFamilies #MacleanHobson #MaritimeAffairs #SKNMaritimeHistory #NeverForget #StKittsAndNevis #SwimmingUniversity #55YearsLater #RightTheWrongs