CARICOM CHAIRMAN PM DREW’S SILENCE ENDS IN SHOCK DEPORTATION DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CARICOM Chairman and PM Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew Breaks Silence on US–Venezuela Crisis — But Skips Key Answers; Announces St. Kitts & Nevis to Host Third-Country Deportees Under US MOU

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — In what many are calling a belated and opaque address, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Terrance Drew has officially confirmed that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States to accept third-country deportees — individuals removed from the U.S. who are not nationals of the Federation but are citizens of other CARICOM member states. (WINNFM)

Delivered during a press roundtable Thursday, PM Drew’s remarks mark his first public statement on the escalating U.S.–Venezuela crisis and related geopolitical reverberations — a silence critics argue was both conspicuous and damaging. (Times Caribbean Online)

The agreement, according to the Prime Minister, allows St. Kitts & Nevis to accept up to 160 CARICOM nationals deported from the U.S., excluding Haitian citizens and any individuals with violent or sexual convictions. Drew framed the arrangement as a product of “proactive diplomacy” and insisted that St. Kitts & Nevis retains discretion under the MOU to determine who is accepted. (WINNFM)

But many analysts, community leaders, and regional commentators are far from satisfied. The core questions remain unanswered: why would the United States deport CARICOM nationals to St. Kitts & Nevis instead of returning them to their own states of nationality? Why is Basseterre playing host to this policy, rather than Port-au-Prince or Bridgetown or Castries? Critics say the Prime Minister’s explanations are at best partial, at worst purposely obscured.

They note that this arrangement represents a devolution of responsibility — an outsourcing of U.S. deportation pressures onto a small nation with limited infrastructure, security capacity, and social services. For tiny economies already stretched thin, the long-term social impact could far outweigh short-term diplomatic gain. It also raises sovereignty concerns: are we simply subsidizing U.S. immigration enforcement under the guise of CARICOM collaboration?

A Vacuum in Leadership on the Venezuela Issue

The move comes against the backdrop of a far more consequential diplomatic firestorm — the U.S. military’s extraction and detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an act that sent shockwaves through the Caribbean and prompted calls for principled engagement. Unlike several CARICOM ministers and institutions that issued forceful statements urging adherence to international law and peaceful resolution, Prime Minister Drew’s public voice on this matter was not heard for days. (Times Caribbean Online)

Instead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stepped into the breach with a carefully worded release condemning the erosion of sovereignty and stressing respect for multilateral norms — a stark contrast to Drew’s delayed address. (Times Caribbean Online)

For many, five days of silence from the CARICOM Chair — precisely the leader expected to articulate a unified regional stance — was not just a diplomatic faux pas but a message of strategic ambiguity at a critical moment for Caribbean diplomacy.

Security, Sovereignty, and Social Risk

Beyond geopolitical unease, the St. Kitts & Nevis public remains unsettled by the deportee MOU itself. Accepting non-national CARICOM deportees — potentially dislocated individuals with no ties to the local society — presents very real risks: community tension, increased demand for housing, healthcare and social support, and the inevitable scrutiny of law enforcement resources that are already stretched. These are not abstract concerns for small-state governance. These are tangible pressures that could erode national cohesion.

Opposition voices and civil society advocates argue that decisions of this magnitude must be surrounded by transparency, public engagement, and clear cost-benefit justification — not terse press snippets delivered when political optics finally demand it.

In framing the MOU as proactive diplomacy, PM Drew may have intended to signal robust foreign engagement. But what many see instead is a politician who reacted late on the region’s most explosive geopolitical crisis, then pivoted to a deportation agreement that smacks of backdoor bargaining with a superpower that increasingly treats Caribbean states as peripheral in its strategic calculus.

Conclusion: Leadership in Question

For a nation that has long championed regional cooperation and small-state sovereignty, the timing, tone, and content of Dr. Drew’s statements leave unanswered questions that go far beyond accepting deportees. They cut to the very heart of who speaks for the Caribbean, how, and when.

Is St. Kitts & Nevis steering CARICOM’s diplomatic course — or is it simply reacting to pressures without public accountability?

One thing is clear: in moments of global upheaval, silence is not a strategy — it is a vacuum that others will fill.