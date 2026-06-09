The Bonaire Education Crisis

We are commencing a series of articles dedicated to education on Bonaire. The objective is to examine the historical development of education on our island, the progress that has been achieved, the challenges that have persisted, and the human rights concerns that continue to affect Bonairean students and families today.

Education is not a privilege. It is a fundamental human right recognized under international human rights law and one of the most important pillars for the social, cultural, and economic development of any people. Yet the history of education on Bonaire reveals a reality that has often been marked by inequality, limited opportunities, delayed educational development, and decisions made without sufficient regard for the needs of the Bonairean people.

For generations, Bonairean students seeking higher educational opportunities were forced at too young age to leave their island to continue their studies. While HAVO was eventually established on Bonaire, it took around thirty years before VWO became available locally. For decades, Bonairean children were denied opportunities that students elsewhere within the Kingdom considered normal, raising legitimate questions about equality and educational justice.

Since 2010, education has fallen under the direct responsibility of the Dutch State. Expectations were high that Bonairean children would finally enjoy educational opportunities equal to those available elsewhere. However, concerns regarding language, culture, identity, participation, equal opportunity, educational outcomes, and respect for the rights of Bonairean children have continued to grow.

This series is dedicated to the courageous parents who, after more than five years of writing letters, attending meetings, and filing complaints with schools, authorities, politicians, and government institutions, approached BHRO as a last resort. BHRO reaffirmed that education is a fundamental human right and committed to supporting their pursuit of justice through what has become known as the Bonaire Educational Crisis Case.

Throughout this series, we will examine the history of education on Bonaire, the legal and human rights framework governing education, the experiences of students, parents and educators, and the concerns that have led many to describe the current situation as the Bonaire Education Crisis. We will explore issues such as language discrimination, unequal educational outcomes, the role of Papiamentu in education, cultural representation in the curriculum, educational governance, and the extent to which the educational rights of Bonairean children are being protected.

The purpose of this series is to inform, educate, and encourage constructive discussion grounded in facts, history, and human rights principles. Because education shapes the future of a people, we will examine whether Bonaire’s education system is fully meeting the needs, aspirations, language, culture, and potential of its children, while also preparing them for meaningful participation in the island’s economy.

The central question is whether the current educational pathways provide equal opportunity and dignity for all students, while being effectively aligned with employment opportunities, workforce demands, and the long-term economic and social development of Bonaire.