ST. KITTS-NEVIS STANDS FIRM: GOVERNMENT REJECTS U.S. CUBA RESTRICTIONS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In a bold declaration of sovereignty, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to an independent foreign policy, making it clear that it is not aligned with U.S. restrictions on Cuba.

Addressing the nation at a recent Cabinet-wide press conference, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, dismissed speculation about the Federation’s stance on U.S.-Cuba relations.

“We are not part of this practice,” Dr. Douglas stated firmly, distancing the twin-island nation from any involvement in Washington’s policies against Havana.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, Dr. Douglas highlighted the many ways in which Cuba has supported the Federation, particularly in education, healthcare, and technical training.

“The relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba has always been one of mutual respect and development. We have received significant support from Cuba in areas such as medical training, scholarships, and healthcare services. It is a relationship that has benefitted our people tremendously,” he declared.

A Stand for Sovereignty

With global politics shaping diplomatic landscapes, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed that St. Kitts and Nevis will not be dictated by external pressures.

“We believe in constructive engagement. Our country has a right to determine its own foreign policy, and we will continue to do what is best for our citizens while maintaining good relations with all nations,” Dr. Douglas asserted.

As small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis navigate an increasingly complex international arena, Dr. Douglas made it clear that the government’s foreign policy will be based on principles of fairness, dialogue, and cooperation.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew echoed this commitment, assuring the nation that St. Kitts and Nevis will not compromise its diplomatic integrity, even as global tensions evolve.

With this latest statement, the government has drawn a definitive line—charting its own course, free from geopolitical entanglements, and standing firm in its alliances with trusted partners like Cuba.