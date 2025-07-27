DISASTER AVERTED” – MV ADDIE K RUNS AGROUND OFF ST. KITTS, COAST GUARD LEADS HEROIC RESCUE OPERATION

Newton Ground Bay, St. Kitts – July 27, 2025

A potential maritime disaster was averted on Sunday morning after the motor vessel MV Addie K, a Ro-Ro/Passenger ship registered under the flag of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, ran aground and began taking on water in the area between Sandy Point and Newton Ground, St. Kitts.

According to reports, the vessel encountered serious difficulties while en route to Nevis and issued an urgent Search and Rescue (SAR) call. The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Coast Guard (SKNDF-CG) responded immediately.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard executed a rapid and coordinated emergency operation, assessing the scene and deploying equipment to pump water from the vessel down to bilge level, preventing further flooding and the risk of capsizing.

The response team also transported divers, gear, and essential tools to facilitate hull inspections and emergency repairs. The cargo onboard was carefully removed, and plans were made for a tug boat to pull the damaged vessel off the shoreline and transport it to safety for further repairs.

Witnesses described the scene as tense, but the quick actions of the Coast Guard brought the situation under control with no reported injuries.

The SKNDF Coast Guard issued a statement thanking its team for their professionalism and confirming that the situation is now stabilized.

This incident underscores the importance of the Coast Guard’s role in maritime safety and their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property at sea.

For maritime emergencies, contact the SKNDF Coast Guard at (869) 466-7312 or 466-1653, or via VHF Channel 16.

