Former Minister Hazel Brandy-Williams Hails Nevisian Independence Unsung Heroes

Charlestown, Nevis – September 29, 2025 — Former Minister and respected Nevisian community leader Hazel Brandy-Williams has paid glowing tribute to a group of unsung heroes whose steadfast contributions have shaped the island’s social and community development for decades.

In her Independence message, Brandy-Williams hailed these individuals as the true backbone of Nevisian progress, underscoring their lifelong commitment to service, education, culture, and health.

Among those honored was Empress Yejide Parry, praised for her years of promoting natural levity and beauty as the proud owner of Back to My Roots Salon, where she has empowered women through cultural expression and self-love.

In the field of education, Brandy-Williams recognized the extraordinary dedication of several teachers:

Teacher Melissa Pemberton , with over 20 years of service in early childhood education.

, with over 20 years of service in early childhood education. Teacher Kera Herbert , who has given 23 years to molding young minds at the primary level.

, who has given 23 years to molding young minds at the primary level. Teacher Vernita Collins, whose remarkable 43 years in early childhood education also includes founding Vern N’ Lew Pre-school, a cherished institution for Nevisian families.

In healthcare, Nurse Gweneth Jones received high commendation for her 38 years of exemplary service as a nurse, providing care and compassion to countless Nevisians throughout her career.

Brandy-Williams emphasized that while these individuals may not always receive the national spotlight, their unwavering service represents the very essence of patriotism and people-centered development.

“These men and women embody the true spirit of Independence,” Brandy-Williams declared. “Their contributions have uplifted families, strengthened communities, and inspired generations. As we celebrate our nation’s progress, let us honor them as the unsung heroes they are.”

The heartfelt recognition has resonated across Nevis, reminding citizens that Independence is not only about political freedom but also about the collective dedication of ordinary people who serve with extraordinary love for their island.