CBI Nations in the Crosshairs: U.S. Visa Bond Policy Slaps Up to $15,000 Entry Fee on Caribbean Applicants

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 5, 2025 —

In a move that’s sending shockwaves across the region, the United States has launched a new Visa Bond Pilot Program that could see Caribbean nationals—particularly those from Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) countries—required to pay up to $15,000 as a condition for entering the U.S.

The policy, officially published on August 5, 2025, targets B-1/B-2 tourist and business visa applicants from nations the U.S. deems to have “high overstay rates,” “deficient vetting protocols,” or that offer economic citizenship without residency requirements—a clear reference to Caribbean CBI jurisdictions like St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and others.

Caribbean CBI Countries Now Under Scrutiny

While the U.S. State Department is expected to release the official list of affected countries shortly, the rule’s language leaves little ambiguity. The bond requirement explicitly includes nationals of countries with:

Weak internal vetting systems,

High historical overstay rates,

Citizenship granted by investment without substantial residence obligations.

This places most CBI programs in the Caribbean directly within the scope of the pilot, regardless of individual applicant risk profiles.

Visa Bond Overview

Effective Date: August 20, 2025

Duration: 12 months (subject to extension or permanent adoption)

Bond Amounts: $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 (based on perceived risk)

Entry/Exit Ports: Must enter and depart through specific U.S. international airports (e.g., JFK, Dulles, Boston Logan)

Refund Conditions: Bond refundable upon timely departure and compliance with visa terms

Forfeiture: Violation of visa rules results in total bond loss

Policy Rationale

According to the U.S. Department of State, the pilot program aims to:

Deter visa overstays,

Encourage compliance with U.S. immigration laws,

Test the feasibility of a bond-based approach to visa enforcement.

However, critics argue the measure unfairly targets small nations—many of which rely heavily on U.S. travel and trade—with limited capacity to challenge the designation.

Implications for the Caribbean

Financial Barrier to Entry:

For an average Caribbean family of four, travel to the U.S. could now require posting up to $60,000 in refundable bonds—money many simply don’t have. Reputational Damage to CBI Programs:

The inclusion of CBI countries sends a message: the U.S. sees investment-based citizenship without residency as a national security loophole. This could undercut marketing efforts and global credibility of Caribbean CBI programs. Reduced Tourism and Business Flow:

Caribbean entrepreneurs, students, and tourists may now hesitate to apply for U.S. visas, weakening people-to-people ties and hurting diaspora engagement. Discriminatory Overreach:

Legal experts have flagged the policy as discriminatory, arguing that it punishes entire nations based on macro-level assumptions rather than individual applicant behavior.

Official Responses

Governments of affected countries have yet to issue formal responses, but behind the scenes, there is growing diplomatic concern. Officials in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, and Antigua are reportedly in contact with U.S. embassies to seek clarity and press for exemptions.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t the first time the U.S. has taken aim at CBI jurisdictions. In previous years, Washington imposed visa restrictions on nationals from Caribbean nations due to concerns about illicit actors gaining passports through investment programs. However, this is the most sweeping and direct financial deterrent ever applied.

It comes amid wider U.S. efforts to tighten borders, curb illegal immigration, and reform visa issuance protocols. With an election year approaching, the policy could also be a political move aimed at appearing tough on immigration.

What’s Next?

Affected Caribbean governments are expected to issue statements in the coming days. Meanwhile, travel agents, immigration attorneys, and regional leaders are urging citizens to:

Monitor updates from the U.S. State Department and their local Foreign Affairs ministries,

Prepare for possible bond imposition when applying for U.S. tourist/business visas,

Reconsider or delay non-essential travel to the U.S. if unable to meet bond requirements.

Final Thought

The imposition of a visa bond policy targeting Caribbean CBI countries underscores a harsh geopolitical truth: small nations offering economic citizenship are increasingly viewed with suspicion by global powers. The challenge now is whether the region can present a unified front to defend the legitimacy of its programs—or whether these policies will become the new normal for international mobility.

Read the full policy:

U.S. Visa Bond Pilot Program – Federal Register

Read the full policy:

U.S. Visa Bond Pilot Program – Federal Register